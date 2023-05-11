The Waldoboro American Legion Hall was the setting for a Meet n' Greet for Abden Simmons on April 15. Abden is the Republican candidate (chosen at the recent Republican caucus) for the special election for House District 45 being held on June 13, because of the seat being vacated due to campaign irregularities of the previously elected Representative.
Abden spoke with those attending, stressing his conservative fiscal policies and support of parental rights in the education system of our youth. Abden is and has been actively involved in the community and desires to further serve in the Maine House of Representatives. His involvement includes having served in the Maine House of Representatives from 2016-2018, and as a member of the Marine Resources Advisory Council. Abden knows firsthand the plights of the fisherman, as a lifelong resident and having been in the seafood business for 26 years. He has also served as Waldoboro Selectman and helped implement programs relating to EMS. Abden is a knowledgeable, hardworking Mainer.
HD 45 includes the towns of Waldoboro, Washington, Bremen, Friendship and Louds Island. Early voting/absentee voting ballots should be available in the town offices the week of May 15th. The registered voters ( or ones registering to vote) in these towns are encouraged to telephone their respective town offices/clerks for office hours and locations: