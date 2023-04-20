Letters to the Editor

The Trustees of Watts Block wish to thank the citizens of Thomaston for your unanimous support at our February special town meeting in voting to match our Congressional Discretionary Spending Grant, specifically dedicated to the restoration of Watts Block. Your vote allowed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) monies to be used to match this grant which will have absolutely no effect on Thomaston’s tax rate.

In so doing, you acknowledged the importance of this historic touchstone by supporting the belief that it is worthy of ongoing preservation.

