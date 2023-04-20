The Trustees of Watts Block wish to thank the citizens of Thomaston for your unanimous support at our February special town meeting in voting to match our Congressional Discretionary Spending Grant, specifically dedicated to the restoration of Watts Block. Your vote allowed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) monies to be used to match this grant which will have absolutely no effect on Thomaston’s tax rate.
In so doing, you acknowledged the importance of this historic touchstone by supporting the belief that it is worthy of ongoing preservation.
As many of you know, the original building was presented as a gift to the town in 1890 by Captain Samuel Watts, one of Thomaston’s former shipbuilding magnates, and as such, it bears his name in perpetuity. Its presence is a daily reminder of an early industry that provided worldwide recognition for the town of Thomaston.
Today, Watts Block is adding to Thomaston’s economic vitality. We have five new retail businesses on the first floor and varied exciting events promoted by Watts Hall Community Arts, and community performances by Watts Hall Community Players on the second floor.
The preservation work will be focused on the replacement of the aged steam heating system with a new heat pump-based system that will provide proper ventilation to the second-floor public spaces. Alterations to the second floor to provide improved toilet access and support for anticipated events will also be completed.
Our commitment to each of you is to provide quarterly updates of our progress and timelines for our success. Again, thank you for your foresight and support.