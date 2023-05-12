[Ed. note: the article on ofshore wind projects was published in the Courier-Gazette, April 27, 2023.]
For the record, it’s worth understanding the history, however brief and disappointing, of floating offshore deep-water wind in Maine. In 2008, then Governor Baldacci, appointed an ocean energy task force to look at the prospects for offshore deep-water wind in Maine. He and others had long recognized the globally unique quality of the offshore wind resource off Maine’s coast. That commission prompted a number of wind companies from around the world to take notice and ultimately answer a Request For Proposals put out by the Maine PUC in 2011 to build the first floating deep-water wind farm in the U.S.
Statoil, now called Equinor, had engineered one of three basic offshore deep-water wind platform designs and was the first in the world to deploy an at-scale floating wind turbine located in the North Sea. Statoil, along with a few other interested companies, including the one I was working for at the time, Principal Power out of Seattle, applied to Maine’s open RFP. The University of Maine, despite being positioned as an early neutral facilitator for floating wind technology in Maine, chose a technology themselves and also applied for the RFP.
Statoil by some estimates spent somewhere around 3 million dollars in their RFP response and were eventually awarded with a signed contract by Maine. At that point Principal Power moved their interest out of Maine deciding that we had been unfairly treated by both state government and the University and that Maine no longer had a fair and equitable structure to bring the best technology forward.
In 2011 Governor Paul LePage was elected to office. LePage’s open contempt for wind power and other renewables resulted in him setting about to reverse the adoption of offshore wind in Maine. Only months after Statoil was awarded the offshore wind contract in 2013, LePage, under a threat to veto an energy bill unless the state re-opened the RFP, the legislature conceded, and Statoil was told they no longer had the contract. The RFP was re-opened and then awarded to The University of Maine and with that news Statoil left Maine for good and moved their project to Scotland where in 2017, after spending some 2.5 billion dollars there, they opened the first large-scale deep-water wind farm in the world.
Maine had not only lost the opportunity to lead the world in harvesting offshore ocean wind, but it had destroyed its national and international reputation for any offshore wind company wanting to invest here. Today while others states and countries have now moved on and begun to harvest megawatts of electricity from ocean wind, Maine continues to labor to even begin the process now tightly held by the University.
PS:
A correction on the article in your paper. It should be noted that Statoil’s Hywind Project in Scotland is not “the only floating offshore wind farm” in the world today. The company I once worked for, Principal Power, having moved out of Maine, in 2019 opened the second deep-water wind farm off of the coast of Portugal. Yet another opportunity missed by Maine.