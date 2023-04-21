Letters to the Editor

With two Camden Select Board positions opening up this June, I wanted to take a few minutes to share some thoughts about the Select Board meetings I have personally attended over the past 2 1/2 years. Every meeting I attend bears witness to citizens taking part in the democratic process. Every meeting I attend is to either support or to learn more about a particular town issue. On several occasions, I ventured to the podium. What is the reason why we do this?

An incredible, long-standing public servant named Madeleine Albright, a Secretary of State and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, stated the following: “Democracy frays when citizens fail to show interest in preserving the integrity of its institutions or they are complicit in the fraying.” I would like to address this statement in regard to our current Select Board.

