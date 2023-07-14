The new Camden Select Board got off to a bit of a rocky start in its organizational meetings directly following the June 13 election.
The board has new leadership.
Bob Falciani did not seek reelection and is off the board.
Alison McKellar, who was the vice chair, was reelected to the board. Newcomer Chris Nolan was added to the board.
Tom Hedstrom was named the new chair and Stephanie French was named Vice Chair. Sophie Romana has stayed in the same position as a member of the board.
The first thing the board does every year is appoint town officials and employees including the police chief, fire chief, town attorney, town manager and harbormaster.
Immediately, this new board had to question this process and began trying to put these employees through a public review. In questioning the process, they raised questions in the minds of everyone watching the Select Board proceedings about the performance of these town employees and eroded confidence in town government itself.
Hedstrom basically asked Town Attorney Bill Kelly if reappointing him meant the town was “stuck with him.”
This had to be a difficult process for these town employees to undergo publicly. It comes on the heels of the town going through each department’s budget in detail in budget committee meetings that led up to the town meeting budget vote.
In some cases, we can assume politics are at play here. The Save the Dam Falls Committee endorsed Chris Nolan in an ad specifically. Perhaps the split vote on Kelly’s appointment with Nolan and French opposed was payback for throwing out the committee’s petition last year.
However, does that speak to Kelly’s ability to serve the town as attorney? An attorney carries out the will of the client to the best of their ability, and if he did a good job in carrying out the will of the board or town leadership at that time, he is a good employee. Direct your fire at the real enemy, even in political battles.
More importantly, what happens if you lose a longtime town attorney? Do you hire out services? That has not worked out so well in Rockland where a fulltime attorney was replaced by contracted services of a firm outside the area. Do you hire a new attorney? How long does that person take to get up to speed on the issues unique to Camden?
It may not be easy to replace a longtime police chief, fire chief or even a somewhat eccentric harbormaster if they decide they do not like being raked over the coals publicly in this fashion.
Aside from that, nothing was really accomplished. There was no coherent message that the new board leadership communicated other than to call the entire town government process into question.
Perhaps they feel they have been elected with a mandate and a mission. In that case, let’s pace ourselves. There are a lot of meetings ahead. There is a learning curve to taking on an elected role.
Also, new Select Board members should remember they are only leaders when they are part of a quorum of the full Select Board. There is no individual power to being a Select Board member, and it is not appropriate for the board members to try to manage town employees directly or unilaterally. The town manager is hired to manage the employees.
Remember, in this job market, the town is lucky to have these dedicated staff members. Even in the hardball game of elected politics, it is important to first “do no harm.”
We urge this board to ease into the driver’s seat and not make any sudden turns at the wheel.