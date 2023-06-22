As June comes to an end, we enter festival and celebration season, starting with Thomaston’s annual Fourth of July.
With a theme this year of “Freedom and Fireworks,” Thomaston's Fourth of July is a true community effort and evidence of the Midcoast mindset.
This event is run by volunteers; people who do this work because they want to give back and make sure this celebration continues. It is important to know these people still exist in our world today.
This year there are new events, including a car show and a motorcycle show, games, face-painting, food and music.
We are told activities for children include bounce houses, an obstacle course and a water slide!
Can adults use the water slide too? We hope so!
Of course, no discussion of the Thomaston Fourth of July celebration is complete without mentioning the parade and fireworks!
The Independence Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. heading south on Route 1 from Erin Street to Booker Street. Route 1 will be closed to traffic starting at 10 a.m.
There will be a quiet zone where noises from sirens, gunpowder and others will be limited starting at the Main Street Mall.
There will be cash prizes for the floats in these categories: most patriotic, most creative, closest to the theme and judge’s choice. Entrants can register up to the day of the parade.
The Fourth of July committee is sponsoring a veterans’ float for any vets who would like to ride in the parade. Show up at the Dwight Street entrance to the village cemetery before the parade for a place on the float.
A battle of the bands contest will occur during the parade this year. Bands can sign up for a chance to win a prize and perform a few songs after the parade.
Children who decorate their bicycle and ride in the parade will receive free entrance to the bounce houses.
The kids' Fun Race starts at 8 a.m. and the Firecracker 5K race starts at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is available at thomaston4thofjuly.com or starting at 7 a.m. on-site.
The craft show opens at 9 a.m. and includes more than 20 vendors.
Starting at 12:30 p.m. there will be a BBQ chicken dinner available while supplies last.
The Cod Adams Memorial Horseshoes Tournament begins at 1 p.m. Registration is free, and the winners will receive a cash prize.
Live music will be on stage throughout the afternoon, featuring the national anthem at 12:30 p.m., the Battle of the Bands winner at 12:45 p.m., Pen Bay Pan steel drum band at 1 p.m., A Little on the Side at 3 p.m. and Instigator at 6 p.m.
Finally, don’t miss the fireworks that will touch off just after dark.
For more information, visit the website Thomaston4ofjuly.com, or on Facebook at Thomaston Maine 4th of July Celebration. This community event is made possible by the support of local businesses.