The identification of Jared Paradee was a bittersweet event for us at The Courier-Gazette.
On the one hand, we are so relieved for our community to finally have answers more than a year after Jared went missing. On the other, we really wish those answers had been different.
When the search for Jared first began in February 2022, someone spearheading the work told one of our editors, “If I ever go missing, I hope there is this much effort.”
And we want that person and every other person in this community to know that yes, there would be. We would all be out there looking for you.
Knox County is still a small community, and a big part of that is knowing and caring for each other when it counts. Midcoast Mainers are often standoffish about some things, but not about lending a helping hand when it matters.
There were dozens of people searching for Jared, including friends and state volunteers, police officers and K9 units and hikers.
So many posters went up in Knox County and surrounding towns that one person was in charge of just that.
It was a tireless effort for weeks, all organized by our neighbors, to find a friend and member of our community. Because he mattered, and so do all of you.
We can’t help but wonder if things would be the same if Jared had known that.
The Maine Crisis Line has specialists available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people having a mental health crisis or struggling with thoughts of self harm.
Call 1-888-568-1112 or text 988 from your cell phone.