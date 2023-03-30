It has taken us time to create this housing crisis.
The fad of suburbia in which we created zoning regulations to place houses farther and farther apart has made it impossible to create the kind of family-oriented neighborhoods that built America’s middle class in the 20th century.
The staggering increases in the costs of construction and materials coupled with a shortage of skilled tradespeople to do the physical work has left us with a shortage of inventory.
The pandemic has exacerbated this problem on every level.
The stakes are high. Most of us know someone who is struggling. People with what we used to think of as good jobs are moving back in with family because they cannot afford rent, and in some cases they are lucky to be able to do so. The unlucky ones are couch-surfing, living out of cars and finding other solutions that are fairly drastic.
Landlords could probably do more. They could stop fighting measures like regulations on short-term rentals, which are highly profitable but take away apartments that could serve our local workforce. However, there is a limit to what they can do. They have to pay mortgages and property taxes, and they often take on other costs regular homeowners do not such as paying for landscaping and garbage pickup.
Developers will build homes if they can wade through the government red tape and the complaints from NIMBY forces throughout the Midcoast. However, they need to make a profit on the work they do, and that means higher rents due to the costs of material and labor.
And the laborers are few. One solution that has been proposed has been to encourage more of our young people to go into the trades needed to build affordable homes. However, that investment will be lost if we just train them and then watch them leave the state for better opportunities, higher wages and affordable housing.
This is a multi-faceted problem that requires a multi-pronged approach.
One sign that should concern Mainers is the fact that our lawmakers are actually getting serious about this and working with each other across the aisle. It has gotten so bad that even Augusta is trying to do something! Lawmakers have started the process, but it is up to us to keep the pressure on them to continue the effort.
We need to relax zoning to make it easier to build. We need to provide tax incentives for affordable housing projects. We need to provide economic incentives for developers that can move more quickly to build real housing so we are not stuck waiting for small nonprofits to push forward at a glacial pace. And we need to remove some of the red tape so these projects can get going.
But make no mistake about it. This problem is not going away soon. It took us time to get here and it will take us time to dig out.
The Courier-Gazette editorial board collaborates on matters of public interest.