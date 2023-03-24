We have been writing about the proposal to allow up to two adult-use recreational cannabis stores in Camden.
The proposal was put forward by Mark Benjamin and Ari Meil of Camden to put this before the town’s voters.
Already, this has prompted some strong rhetoric in the town. We would urge residents to approach this issue as any other with an open mind.
Part of the reason Camden is voted the most beautiful and charming New England or Maine town by this or that group every year is that it has protected its character over the years. You cannot go to a Dunkin’ or a McDonald’s in Camden (though somehow Subway made the grade).
The town should continue to give serious thought to the moves that it makes.
The town could allow cannabis stores with conditions. It would be interesting to see the town add guidelines for how these stores should look and fit in with the character of the community, for example.
The people proposing this run a store in Rockland called Botany that you would not even know was a cannabis store until you walked into it. It has the feel and character of a locally run business instead of a tacky chain or some kind of counter-culture hangout.
The town may approve this or reject it, and that should be based on the will of the people given that Camden still has a town meeting form of government. It should also be talked about in calm, civil tones.
Remember, even if you disagree with the person speaking at the mic during a public hearing, they are likely a friend and neighbor you would like to say hi to over at French & Brawn or Zoot, so try not to get personal about it.
Camden will still be Camden when all is said and done.
Volunteer for town budget committee
The town of Rockport actually called us last week to tell us they have nomination papers available for positions including Select Board, Budget Committee, School Board and Library Committee.
Now we know there is a lot of fame involved with the Select Board and that is where the politics can become challenging, but some of these other boards and committee could really use your help.
Yeah you!
It can be a challenge in some of the local towns to find people for these committees. If you are interested in serving your local town and have some free time, why not pop in at the Town Office and see which committee needs people? It will help these town staff members who have to chase this around each year.
And let’s face it, you’re going to rant about the budget anyway. Why not do it in a productive manner?
As for the rest of us on the sidelines, let’s also remember to appreciate the good people who do put themselves out there to serve on Select Boards and Planning Boards and Zoning Boards of Appeal and Budget Committees and any number of other committees. Volunteers (and even those who are paid are essentially volunteers on these boards) keep our communities running, and they get a lot of criticism when people get hot about the issues. We know people are concerned about parking, short-term rentals, recreational cannabis. However, your public officials are giving their time and they are trying to do the right thing 99% of the time.
Thanks to the volunteers and to those who serve!