There seems to be a new form of gold rush taking place, and the beautiful landscape of Maine is in the crosshairs.
Mining plans for Maine hit the news in the form of one couple that found a huge lithium deposit on their property (much like a modern-day Jed Clampett of the Beverly Hillbillies striking oil) and the Canadian prospector company sniffing around for nickel in Warren and Union.
There may be money in them there hills for some big out-of-state companies, but there will be nothing for the locals of Maine except a damaged landscape, lost revenues from a destroyed tourist industry and whatever the health fallout of digging up heavy metals in the 21st century.
Nothing good seems to ever come from metal mining projects, and we only need to look to Blue Hill’s Black Hawk Mine and Brooksville’s Calahan Mine to see the truly devastating possibilities. Pollution, water contamination, toxic leakage and massive cleanup bills have all been left behind for these communities to deal with.
The people from Exiro Minerals have trotted out the same things these kinds of companies always use as pitch lines. There are new practices that make it much safer. We will never know they are here. If you believe that, we have a bridge to sell you in New York.
Maine’s entire economy is built on visits from tourists, scenic beauty and use of our abundant natural resources such as the ocean to provide lobster and fish. Mining is not compatible with that. We can look around the Midcoast and see the fallout from mining. Massive quarries present hazards and in one case a landfill in Rockland. At one point every tree in the county was burned to power lime kilns or chopped down for making lime barrels.
Take a drive down to the cement flats in Thomaston. You will find people who have lived here long enough remember having to go out and wipe the cement dust and ashes off their cars to keep it from eating the paint.
Ultimately these new forty-niners represent a company, and the job of that company is to make money and look out for their shareholders, not to keep our natural resources and our residents safe.
None of the jobs the mining industry might offer are particularly great, even if they would be “high paying.” We also heard Exiro representatives say there would not really be any jobs from what they want to do, just using local businesses and maybe hiring one or two locals to help. The reality is we currently have more jobs than workers anyway in the Midcoast.
There may be some financial gain for landowners through leasing the land and if nickel is found — a percentage of what the mining company would make. That is not worth the possible consequences for us or for our future generations.
During the pandemic, people flocked to Maine. They bought houses sight unseen. They came here to flee the world they had created in other parts of the country through projects like this. Our quality of life could be a selling point if we protect what makes our state precious. People can come here and work remotely from home earning strong wages through companies all over the nation, and they can pour new resources into Maine. However, none of that will be possible if we sell out our natural splendor for a few nickels.
The Courier-Gazette editorial board collaborates on matters of public interest.