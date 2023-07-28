This summer got off to a slow start with lots of rain and fog in June and July. Merchants downtown are feeling it, and people making their living providing boating experiences in the harbor are really feeling it.
Among the complaints heard downtown are concerns about recent changes to parking in Camden.
However, there is a need for perspective on some of these issues. People who travel to any city out of state, especially to tourist destinations, know to budget in paid parking. One puts a car in a garage wherever they go.
Camden’s addition of kiosks down at the public landing was an overwhelming success in terms of the revenue it generated for the town. It was reported last August to be making the town $600 per day.
Parking is provided near the Public Safety Building and the mill, and the walk is good for visitors and local workers alike.
We would take it a step further and suggest that parking in general is not the best use of the public landing area.
That should be closed off to all but a few vehicles for fishermen and become a pedestrian paradise. The town should hurry up and come up with a policy for allowing business on that landing that provides food, lobster fresh off the boat, activities, educational exhibits and more. If we are going to cater to visitors, let’s do it with a walkable, pedestrian-friendly town.
The weather will improve, and Camden can move slowly and thoughtfully into a better and better position in the future. We call it evolution.
Town meetings still have something to offer
Hope’s annual town meeting this past week was an enjoyable show for spectators even while the town’s important business was being done.
We have spent some time on these pages talking about the future of the traditional New England town meeting. In the aftermath of the pandemic years, many towns are still handling their town meetings at the polls by secret ballot.
It was clearly demonstrated during those years that many more people participate in voting itself when it is held at the polls, but something is still lost when the town meeting is taken out of the equation.
Residents in Hope got a chance to get to know their town officials ranging from the town administrator and bookkeeper and clerks to the Select Board, Fire Chief and Code Officer. They were able to ask questions about the budget and debate the best thing to do to balance the need to save taxpayers money and provide essential town services.
The residents participated in pure democracy as really only exists in rural Maine.
And they got to hear warrior poet Charlie Weidman compare town office staff to toilet paper and make it be the best compliment they can receive (and successfully pass their pay increase in the process).
While we understand the arguments for changing the way Maine’s small municipalities do their business, we cannot help feeling that better minds than our own gave us this form of government and maybe we should hold on to it a bit longer.
A Conservative Voice
Debuting in this edition is Peter Cook’s column, “Coffee-Flavored Coffee.” Peter used to write for The Republican Journal years ago and he offers a conservative voice that is reasonable (so far!). We are delighted to be bringing him to our readers to provide a wider range of views on topics of public interest.