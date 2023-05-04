In Midcoast Maine, we have a culture that sometimes struggles with change.
We cling to traditions and nostalgia. For an example, one could talk to those who are still upset that the George’s Valley Buccaneers and Rockland Tigers have been replaced with the Oceanside Mariners. The young people going to these schools, however, are fine with the change. Many were not even born yet when this transition occurred.
The fact is, everything has to change with the times. We change things to be more inclusive of people who used to be left out. We change with the coming of new technology and changes in the economic and demographics of an area. We change to incorporate new ideas from new people in our community. We change to follow the laws of the land that protect everyone, not just some.
It does not take away from the glories of the past. It simply makes room for new experiences and a natural evolution.
Even a tradition as beloved in our area as the Maine Lobster Festival’s annual coronation event has to change with the times. We applaud the hard work of the Lobster Festival leadership and understand that they have had to make tough decisions as they guide this event into the future.
Before you judge the changes, consider what they actually mean, which is really quite simple. What was the Maine Sea Goddess will now be the Maine Lobster Festival Delegate.
This means any Maine resident ages 16 to 22 can compete now. That is it. The contest is open to young men, too.
It is not about being “woke” and has nothing to do with transgender people or the politics of gender identity.
It is about not leaving anyone out. Representation matters.
It is a move further away from the “beauty pageant” format. This move is a full transformation of the event, and we welcome it. The coronation has been changing and evolving slowly for many years, anyway.
The cost to compete has been lowered for contestants, making the event more accessible to people with a lower income. There is no more business sponsorship, meaning an easier application process for all.
Another change has been to eliminate the tradition of Naval or Coast Guard military escorts for the contestants. While we are proud of military service in the area and our status as a Coast Guard City in Rockland, it was past time for that move. This tradition played into an antiquated idea that young ladies need to be chaperoned by some strong masculine figure, and it seems tone deaf and out of touch at this point in the 21st century.
To those who cry foul in the name of tradition, we point out that the Lobster Festival and the coronation event have undergone many changes through the years. At one point it was the Maine Seafood Festival, and they crowned a Miss Maine Seafoods.
We encourage local residents to embrace change and support the Lobster Festival. Who is this event really for? If it is for the young people who are participating, then let’s make it about them and have it reflect this generation’s values. Over time, we may just find there is more common ground than we at first suspected.
The Courier-Gazzette editorial board collaborates on matters of public interest.