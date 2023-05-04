Editorials

lobster festival 2022 dinner

Lobster dinner at the 2022 Maine Lobster Festival.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

In Midcoast Maine, we have a culture that sometimes struggles with change.

We cling to traditions and nostalgia. For an example, one could talk to those who are still upset that the George’s Valley Buccaneers and Rockland Tigers have been replaced with the Oceanside Mariners. The young people going to these schools, however, are fine with the change. Many were not even born yet when this transition occurred.

