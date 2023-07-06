The potential UPS strike, nationally and in Rockland, demonstrates the important work labor unions do on behalf of the workers.
On Thursday, June 29, the Rockland UPS employees practiced picketing in the Industrial Park.
Union members voted to authorize a strike if an agreement was not reached by the end of July.
The Teamsters union is working with UPS to achieve, among other things, an end to mandatory overtime, understaffing and dangerous late-night package deliveries.
Without the work of the unions, it is likely these goals could not be achieved — certainly not for all UPS workers nationwide.
Labor unions put strength in numbers behind the needs of the workers, and make sure members receive yearly cost of living pay increases and fair benefits, in addition to legal and ethical treatment.
Labor unions monitor the companies and businesses that operate around us, and keep them in check. The history of labor unions tells us they are effective at what they do, and are the only reason our modern society has a five-day work week and an eight-hour work day.
If you think any corporation can be trusted to monitor itself and put the needs of the workers above the bottom line costs, then you have not been paying attention.
With short-term rentals, regulation is not a dirty wordEvery coastal community needs to have ordinances regulating short-term rentals, like the ones Thomaston recently passed at its June town meeting.
With new technology, people have been able to basically take advantage of a loophole in regulations. Someone with a car is suddenly an online taxi service. Someone with a spare room or outbuilding is suddenly an online-marketed B&B or small inn.
Meanwhile, those in the “traditional” lodging industry and real taxi companies must jump through regulatory hoops and follow government guidelines to ensure they are operating in a safe manner.
It was fun while it lasted, but the time has come to look at real, thoughtful regulation.
If it was just a matter of fairness to other businesses, that would be one thing, but the short-term rental surge brings with it many other problems.
The money to be made renting out apartments, houses and rooms for the weekend takes properties out of the long-term rental market. It has driven up rent throughout the Midcoast and Maine, and the result is that people who work in our communities cannot afford to live here.
The median cost of a home in Knox County is $450,000.
However, how long will those properties and our communities retain their value? Businesses are shuttering as they have no workers to fill vacancies. Soon there will be few businesses to cater to the needs of visitors.
The future is not uncertain. Bar Harbor and Boothbay Harbor are clear examples of where we are headed. Neighborhoods supporting a sense of community and maintaining school enrollments are disappearing.
