This past weekend we were so pleased, as always, to attend the North Atlantic Blues Festival and provide coverage.
We were even more pleased when we discovered it was the monumental 30th anniversary of this incredible event!
The esteemed Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette said she had a great time wandering the festival grounds, meeting new people and reconnecting with those she already knew.
Rural living means that people in our communities play multiple roles. Your Sunday School teacher also bags your groceries at the store. You went to high school with your son’s basketball coach. Your children attend school with the children of the waiter at your favorite restaurant, and you take turns driving the carpool.
These overlapping interpersonal connections are one of the most wonderful things about living in a place like Knox County, and the North Atlantic Blues Festival drove that home this year.
We applaud festival organizers Paul Benjamin and Jamie Isaacson for putting together this massive festival every year, as well as Benjamin’s family members for consistently helping out.
It was also great to hear from the Rockland Police Department that the Club Crawl on Saturday night, July 15, was successful and almost completely uneventful. That is certainly a wonderful thing to hear, and says a lot about our community.
This event, of course, kicks off the festival and fair season for us. Next comes the Union Fair/Maine Wild Blueberry Festival, then the Maine Lobster Festival (we are still getting used to the fact the Union Fair is first now) and this year Maine Boats Homes and Harbors Show returns once again.
Phew! We are excited and exhausted just thinking about it. Bring it on!
The editorial board of The Courier-Gazette collaborates on issues of community interest.