One cannot help but wonder looking at the front page what General Henry Knox would have made of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol carried out by people including, allegedly, a man from Waldoboro.
We consider the attack on Jan. 6 a shameful attempt to overturn the results of the lawful election of Joe Biden to the White House.
While protesting our government in a peaceful manner is protected under the Constitution, there is no excuse for the violence carried out against police officers defending the Capitol building.
We hope any and all individuals involved are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and fear that if elected again, Donald Trump may pardon them, weakening our federal government and endangering the American experiment.
In another story on our front page, our community, and it turns out people from as far away as Iowa, went to Thomaston this weekend to celebrate the accomplishments of General Henry Knox on his 273rd birthday. Knox is sometimes thought of as a local figure, but he was massively important to the founding of this nation and winning our independence.
Knox was the head of artillery in the Continental Army and handled the difficult logistics of transporting cannons captured at Fort Ticonderoga from New York to Boston Harbor using ox-drawn sleds.
He was the United States’ first Secretary of War. He was friends with Alexander Hamilton and George Washington. Want more? Visit the Knox Museum in Thomaston and take a tour this summer. You will learn a lot about a local resident’s very important role in U.S. history.
Some may draw parallels between the rebellion of revolutionaries such as Knox and the goals of those seizing the Capitol. Had our nation’s heroes of the Revolution lost, we would undoubtedly remember them as traitors to the crown.
However, the founders forged an amazing idea of a nation governed by the people and for the people, and the peaceful transfer of power following elections was a vital part of their vision. The rioters on Jan. 6 were misled by bad leaders and committed acts of violence in service to a lie.
The positive here is that our community boasts the home of a leader so accomplished that he is remembered centuries after his death not only by a few local community leaders, but by historians and veterans all over the nation.
If you missed this year’s event at the Thomaston Village Cemetery, we encourage you to attend next year and see how deeply important this history remains.
We can look to the example of wise leaders from the past in hopes of acting with honor in the future.