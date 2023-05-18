Party matters post Roe v. Wade.
Over the years, we have often asked candidates running for the State House whether they support a woman’s right to choose on the issue of abortion. Many times this question was met with pushback.
We were told that right was established with Roe v. Wade, and there was no good reason for us to ask such a question.
Then in 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, creating a new and dangerous landscape for women’s rights in America and further dividing us as a people. Not since the Civil War have we seen the states so at odds with each other, with some not only moving to ban abortions for their citizens, but to punish those who help women go to other states and seek reproductive freedom.
Lawmakers in Augusta are considering legislation that might make Maine one of the most permissive states in the country. We hope they are successful in passing this bill, which would put these decisions back in the hands of women and their doctors rather than lawmakers.
You may disagree with our take on this divisive issue, and that is OK. Whatever your position, however, it will be important to think about party when voting at the polls, and one State House race is coming as soon as June 13.
Due to the shameful failure of Rep. Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro, to follow the law, he had to resign. June 13 will see the election of his replacement for House District 45.
Democrats have put forth Wendy Pieh to run for the seat and Republicans have named former State Rep. Abden Simmons as their candidate.
Those who support reproductive freedom for women likely know that sending another Republican to the State House just further endangers those rights.
While candidates are difficult to nail down on this particular issue in interviews, a quick check of Republican social media sites shows that they are loudly campaigning to end and/or restrict reproductive freedom.
So, take that into consideration as you vote in this upcoming election.
Ultimately, the best way to eliminate abortion in our society is to provide access to contraceptives and effective sex education for young people.
Minus that, efforts to eliminate this freedom will lead to unsafe abortions outside the realm of professional medical treatment, as well as severe complications and likely death for many women experiencing medical issues such as miscarriage and nonviable pregnancies through no fault of their own.
It also sets a dangerous precedent of putting control of citizens’ health, medication decisions and treatment options in the hands of ideological government operatives rather than having these questions answered by doctors. Government meddling in these matters will lead to medieval results.
Many of the situations women find themselves in are more complicated that the simple scenarios envisioned in most discussions of abortion.
This is your state and your community. You can decide by getting out and voting on this issue and doing so with eyes wide open.
The Courier-Gazette editorial board collaborates on matters of public interest.