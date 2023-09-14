The momentous news out of Thomaston this week was the planned closure of the long-standing Dragon cement plant.
This announcement leaves us with mixed feelings, and memories of MBNA.
Much of the discussion with events like this is understandably focused on the economic loss.
About 65 workers will lose their jobs, according to reports in The Courier-Gazette. The company is Thomaston’s largest taxpayer and the town relies on Dragon TIF money. With the looming prospect of lobster industry regulations still present, this is another economic blow to our communities.
Looking at the larger picture, we should demand answers on how the plant and property will be remediated. Dragon has long been an eyesore in an area revered for its scenic beauty.
Much more importantly, it has had a negative environmental impact. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has two active enforcement cases against Dragon concerning air emission standards, and a Mine Safety Health Administration inspection led to 33 citations for safety violations.
People must demand of local, state and national leaders that the blight and damage caused by this operation be restored for the health and benefit of all.
The plant’s massive tower should be taken down, for one.
In addition, the impact of Dragon on the area should be considered when new proposals are presented. The recent interest from Exiro Minerals of Canada in mining at Union and Warren, for example, offers nothing of long-term value to this area.
That said, our sympathies are with the workers and their families facing an uncertain future. We encourage local employers to hire as many of these workers as possible so families can land on their feet.
The Courier-Gazette and Camden Herald editorial boards collaborate on items of public interest.