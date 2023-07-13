In support of the Waldo Theatre
The culture wars are not just national. They go on right here in Midcoast Maine, and they do the local community a disservice.
The latest example comes in the form of people posting transphobic statements on social media in response to the upcoming Curbside Queens drag show at The Waldo Theatre.
We have a press release on our VillageSoup site and in our arts pages stating, in part, “Curbside Queens was born out of the early days of the pandemic lockdown in 2020, at a time when community morale and engagement was hitting a low. Cherry Lemonade and GiGi Gabor (soon to be known as 2 Queens, 1 Driveway) began performing driveway shows utilizing Gigi’s SUV and a boombox to celebrate during a pride month devastated by a global pandemic. What was originally thought to be a fun thing for two or three weekends quickly turned into a popular attraction with many shows statewide.”
This harmless fun, which is nothing new in our society, has set off the most recent bout of pearl-clutching horror among the self-appointed culture police.
Those who have come down on this seem to forget that we have been enjoying and approving of drag in many forms for literally centuries, spanning from Shakespearean theater to Milton Berle, Monty Python, The Kids in the Hall, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Birdcage and performances of an all-male drag ballet at the University of Maine in the 1990s.
During wars and conflicts, members of the armed forces, including the United States, have regularly engaged in drag shows for entertainment. There are photos from WWII of British soldiers interrupted during a rehearsal, and firing heavy weaponry at Nazi soldiers in full drag.
Apparently hoping to stoke the fires of intolerance, conservative “fake news” site The Maine Wire ran an article online stating this is, horror of horrors, “taxpayer funded.”
The suggestion is that since the town of Waldoboro donates money to the theatre each year, the humble drag-hating taxpayers of Waldoboro are being forced to contribute to something they are against.
However, this is misleading.
First of all, The Waldo Theatre budget is not taxpayer subsidized.
The town voted on June 13 to provide money to seven Community Service Agencies as part of the town meeting warrant. The vote was 1,015 to 362 in support of these agencies. Among those seven was the donation of $6,500 to The Waldo Theatre.
How did this end up on the warrant? Citizens petitioned to put it there in 2019. A total of 231 citizens signed that petition, the requirement being that it be at least 10% of the voters in the last gubernatorial election.
Similar donations were given to the local cable access channel, the library and the Memorial Day Committee.
When the town does this, it does not place conditions upon the agency it helps fund. It does not say to the cable channel what programs they can run or to the library what books it can offer or what speakers it can invite.
If tax money goes to PBS, citizens cannot dictate what kinds of shows run on the channel.
The Maine Wire knows this. Everyone knows this.
This is just an invitation to spread hate online. This is beyond unfortunate.
No one is being forced to attend this show against their will, and it does not reflect a political agenda in the town of Waldoboro. It is not going to hurt anyone, not even the children you want to protect from it.
However, spreading this kind of rhetoric and attacking it online does hurt people.
This is another communication to members of our community that they are not accepted, and that can be a very difficult thing for people to listen to. Many of the individuals who suffer intolerance have shown tremendous bravery, but make no mistake that intolerance communicated online cuts real people with real feelings to the bone.
What is worse is that this kind of thing could prompt people to go out and confront people participating in this event.
It does not have to be like this. We can be better than this as a community.
The petition that was signed in 2019 stated, “We, the undersigned registered voters of the Town of Waldoboro recognized that the Waldo Theatre will benefit the citizens of Waldoboro through programs that enrich, educate and entertain, and the theatre will serve as a catalyst for economic development in our town.”
The theater is achieving this mission. Let us support it and show love and respect to all people.