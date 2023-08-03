The Portland Press Herald team deserves credit for their courage and hard work reporting that “Hate is on the march in Maine.”
Their three-month investigation showed that white supremacists are coming to New England and Maine specifically, attracted by our demographics and believing they can build a movement here. In doing so, they are increasing the chances that violence could claim our loved ones, friends and community members. They are also changing our culture and quality of life for the worse.
They are motivated by fear, ignorance and in some cases, we can only assume, mental illness.
We would like to say this is happening only elsewhere in the state, but unfortunately it has come to roost in our community.
In Camden, people have posted signs equating members of the LGBTQ+ community and “Pride” with Satan. The signs have shown up from an anonymous person or persons spewing hurtful statements attacking members of our community. They quote Bible verses, which unfortunately also managed to cast in a bad light the many members of our faith community who would never want to promote intolerance and bigotry.
The haters continue to target the education system, sending white supremacist letters to Rockland area school board members. These are similar in theme to a flyer targeting a Rockland City Councilor in May.
Our mission in providing newspapers to the Midcoast community is to speak the truth, and that calls for us to continue to push back against any form of intolerance, hatred and fear in our community.
Diversity is what made America strong. We are the children of immigrants in this country, and people brought something special from all their cultures and homelands, religions and philosophies to add to the ideas that have made the United States an unparalleled world leader in terms of innovation, imagination and inspiration. Do not let fear cloud that understanding.
Speak out against it. Do not fall prey to cynical political leaders trying to push us backwards to some mythical golden age that never existed. The work to make our community and our nation a place of freedom and opportunity for all will never be done. It is a continual evolution. It is a continual revolution of thought, of trying to improve ourselves so that we can inspire others. That is the American experiment.
It is easy to divide others to try to gain power. A true leader brings people together. That is much harder to do.
In fighting the good fight, we urge everyone to be as safe as possible, to shun any form of violence and speak out peacefully.
The editorial boards of The Courier-Gazette and Camden Herald collaborate on issues of community interest.