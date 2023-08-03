Editorials

The Portland Press Herald team deserves credit for their courage and hard work reporting that “Hate is on the march in Maine.”

Their three-month investigation showed that white supremacists are coming to New England and Maine specifically, attracted by our demographics and believing they can build a movement here. In doing so, they are increasing the chances that violence could claim our loved ones, friends and community members. They are also changing our culture and quality of life for the worse.

Tags

Recommended for you