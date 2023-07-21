Looking at images of the flooding in Vermont last week raised concerns.
For years, we have been talking about the possibility of flooding right here in Camden. Unfortunately, local politics are getting in the way.
In Camden, two camps have formed, one that is very concerned about preserving Montgomery Dam, and another which advocates river restoration. Both have come to question the other’s motives and tactics, and the result of the prolonged argument has also been getting off topic into the personalities of the players involved.
Standing on the sidelines and attempting to remain open-minded, we see it as a good thing that Camden is studying the Megunticook River and the dams. The town has expert consultants from FB Environmental Associates monitoring the river and learning more by the day to help in guiding future decisions.
The town also has the Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee studying the issue and working directly with these consultants. This committee includes representatives from various stakeholder groups including the Save the Falls group.
The town has a $1.6 million grant from National Fisheries and Wildlife Foundation to study the river. This is funding vital work for the future of Camden.
No matter where you fall on the debate over the dams in Camden, the reality is that we are seeing more frequent and violent wind and rain storms; we are seeing climate change and with it sea level rise; we are seeing more damage to important infrastructure along the coast and river.
Town managers from all over the Midcoast are talking about resiliency. Can we build infrastructure to withstand these new pressures? Does it make sense to spend money before the big storms to prevent damage rather than spending money over and over to rebuild in the wake of these events?
Change is coming. We did not change our consumption and we did not significantly change to renewable energy sources to prevent climate change. Now we will deal with the change it brings, and sacrifices will be made. Perhaps, in thinking about that, some of the Camden Select Board members will stop voting against electric vehicles in meetings.
We would urge residents to look at what is happening in Vermont and what is happening in New Hampshire with flooding and understand that change has arrived. The time is now to work to prevent major damage and work toward a sustainable model for the future.
Camden is better positioned than most local towns to do just that with study already underway. Do not be afraid of that work, but embrace it.
