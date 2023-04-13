Editorials

The only reason not to develop the “Thomaston Green” any further than it has already been developed of NIMBY-ism, pure and simple.

Part of the problem is that whoever got the town referring to it as the “green” set up the idea that it is some kind of green space and always has been. What it is, in fact, is the 15.6-acre site of the former prison. There is no pristine natural landscape here to “preserve.” This is a filled-in quarry and a site that was home to a lot of horror in the past.

Recommended for you