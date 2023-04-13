The only reason not to develop the “Thomaston Green” any further than it has already been developed of NIMBY-ism, pure and simple.
Part of the problem is that whoever got the town referring to it as the “green” set up the idea that it is some kind of green space and always has been. What it is, in fact, is the 15.6-acre site of the former prison. There is no pristine natural landscape here to “preserve.” This is a filled-in quarry and a site that was home to a lot of horror in the past.
Given the current economic situation in Midcoast Maine, 15.6 acres is not a reasonable size for a blank lawn of a park right up on Route 1 going through one of the biggest towns in Knox County. In addition, the plan when the prison was being demolished was never to turn it into one big park. The plan was always to develop it for a mix of uses including commercial and residential. We know because some of us sat through those meetings.
Now the Knox Clinic is bringing a proposal to voters to build an updated health care center on one acre of the former Shawshank site.
This is a good proposal brought by a great organization, and we hope Thomaston voters support it.
This model will allow the clinic to expand the services it offers. As a federally qualified health center, which is what this would be, the clinic would take all insurance and support a sliding pay scale for clients who are not insured. This is something that some people in Knox County need.
The mission of this center is to serve all of Knox County, and so the planners have chosen this location so that it would also be accessible, or at least more accessible, to the communities of Warren, St. George and Cushing. It would offer a second hub for our local health care system, the other already being the hospital campus and related offices in Rockport.
This is a great first step to putting the former prison land back on track to be turned into something useful for the community. We could see it providing space for affordable housing units, stores, more public services and a small park.
All of that can be accomplished without damaging the quality of life or lowering property values to those already established in Thomaston, Maine. In fact, it could put more property on the tax rolls eventually and bring down property taxes.
The policy throughout the Midcoast should not be to oppose any and all development on the off chance it may have some negative side effect. The goal should be to allow anyone with a dream or a project who can meet local zoning standards and codes to put their plan into action. The free market can play a role in deciding where these plans succeed and fail.
The alternative is going to be a stagnant community stuck in a moldering past, held prisoner by those who already have what they need. If we give others around us a chance to succeed, we will prosper all the more.
The editorial board of The Courier-Gazette collaborates on items of public interest.