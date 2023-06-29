Commentary

Rachel Genthner's Jeep

Rachel Genthner of Waldoboro uses her Jeep to send a message of inclusion.

First and foremost, I want you to know that you are loved and that God loves you. In this journey of life, we are all just stumbling through. One thing that you do know is who you are; we must stand steadfast and not quiver from who we are.

Remember, it’s not wrong to be who you are. What is wrong is being denied who you are.

