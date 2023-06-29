First and foremost, I want you to know that you are loved and that God loves you. In this journey of life, we are all just stumbling through. One thing that you do know is who you are; we must stand steadfast and not quiver from who we are.
Remember, it’s not wrong to be who you are. What is wrong is being denied who you are.
I came out in 1996 as a transgender woman, and it was a hard, long road until I was 38 years old and finally found a gender therapist.
I continued my journey in 2000, when I began to live full time as my true self, no longer playing the fake role that had been assigned to me when I was born. I was given that role based on what was visible to the eye, not what was inside of my soul.
No one has the right to give you a gender marker at birth based on your physical appearance. Only you know who you are now, and no one can tell you otherwise.
Today we fight for our very existence as an LGBTQIA community because there is such a lack of understanding and so much false propaganda out there. We must unite as one body and be visible among the public, holding jobs and helping others so that they can see that we are just regular human beings, nothing more, nothing less!
Rachel Genthner lives in Waldoboro
Just Imagine This Was You, a poem by Rachel Genthner
Imagine if you will,
You're five in kindergarten.
Your clothes made by your mom because you're so small.
The kids pick on you because they're homemade and on top of it they're boy's clothes.
Imagine if you will,
You just wanted to wear the dress of the girl in your class.
Imagine if you will,
You have such a dark secret you can't tell anyone all your life.
Imagine if you will,
You just want to be a cheerleader in school, do the things girls do.
Imagine if you will,
You get out of high school, always being bullied all your life, and can't tell anyone your darkest secret.
Then go to college and know you can't hide the truth anymore; it's killing you.
Imagine if you will,
In college you turn to drugs and alcohol to try to kill what you don't understand
'Till almost 35 year later you learn there is a name for what you're suffering.
Imagine if you will,
You get married, and you think getting married it will make this be all better.
WRONG!
Imagine if you will,
It's just a Band-Aid for what's to come - the truth or die.
Imagine if you will,
You come out at 40 and no one believes you that you're a girl.
Before coming out you have been brought back from death many times, and you still don't understand why GOD leaves you here in the wrong body.
Imagine if you will,
You seek medical help and no one wants to help.
They think you're crazy and abuse you for the truth you know in your soul, the one thing people can't see.
They judge you by what they see and not the realty only you and GOD know.
imagine if you will,
You're 40; you finally come out and most the world hates you anyway but you have to finally have to face the truth.
You start hormones after many years of fighting with doctors. Then at 49 you get surgery and your soul is finally at peace.