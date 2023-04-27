According to the “Citizen’s Guide to Town Meetings by Maine Municipal Association:”
“Unlike the state Legislature and Congress, Town Meeting is not a representative body. It’s just what it says it is: a meeting in which participation is the right and responsibility of every voter. Some say Town Meeting is the ‘purest form of democracy’ because citizens, not their representatives, participate directly in the making of laws and the raising and spending of their taxes. Since colonial times, the Town Meeting has been a staple of local government in New England. Today, in Maine, most towns still operate under the Town Meeting form of government.”
In recent opinion pieces, there has been much public conversation around the process of voting at the local level. It is important to note that not all editorial opinions, in fact, represent the actual Maine Revised Statutes on how your local form of government functions.
An open Town Meeting is the purest and most traditional conduct of all business scheduled on its warrant from the open floor of the meeting. Articles are handled by motion, with votes on the motion taken from the assembly by show of hands or by “written ballot.” The open town meeting is the legislative governing body of the town.
For the first time in history, the State of Maine allowed local municipalities to conduct their entire Town Meetings by secret ballot voting through an emergency order from Governor Janet Mills during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. You may recall some local municipalities holding vehicle drive-thru town meetings, as well. Municipal Officials were adaptive and inventive during the pandemic to ensure that all residents continued to have the opportunity to vote.
That emergency order has now since ended, and the traditional form of conducting open town meeting resumes as it has for hundreds of years in Maine. Perhaps residents have forgotten how open town meetings work since the emergency order. Maybe there is a learning curve amongst our newest residents who are unfamiliar with the process. Possibly residents simply favor voting by secret ballot as was allowed during the emergency order because of its convenience. In any case, an open town meeting form of government cannot be changed without a collective vote of the legislative body.
What is the difference between a secret ballot and a written ballot? Many times, the two terms are used synonymously, which is incorrect. The term “secret ballot” refers to a printed ballot listing names of nominees for offices, and/ or referendum questions. A secret ballot election is conducted at a polling place rather than in an open town meeting. Referendum questions may be ordered by the municipal officers or by written petition of a number of voters equal to at least 10% of the number of votes cast in the town at the last gubernatorial election. In any event, all secret ballot voting is conducted in the same manner as state and federal elections.
A “written ballot,” by contrast, is simply a paper ballot that is one of the means available (and required in elections of moderators, municipal officers and school committee members) for voting in an open town meeting. The legislative body can collectively vote by hand to take up articles by a written ballot during the town meeting.
Residents are not required and cannot be compelled to attend town meetings. If they fail to attend, they lose their chance to vote on town business. The basic concept for town meetings is “be there or be square.” As such, there is no absentee ballot or remote voting for “open” town meetings.
To my knowledge, the Town of Thomaston has held their Annual Town Meeting on the second Tuesday and Wednesday of June since adopting the fiscal year for its budget decades ago. It’s the same day and time every year. This year, the bifurcated town meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at the election polls from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Lura Libby Room at the Municipal Building. We invite our Thomaston residents to come be a part of the democratic process and vote at the open town meeting.
Kara George has been the Thomaston Town Manager since January 2020, after serving as interim town manager starting in September of 2019.