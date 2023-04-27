Commentary

According to the “Citizen’s Guide to Town Meetings by Maine Municipal Association:”

“Unlike the state Legislature and Congress, Town Meeting is not a representative body. It’s just what it says it is: a meeting in which participation is the right and responsibility of every voter. Some say Town Meeting is the ‘purest form of democracy’ because citizens, not their representatives, participate directly in the making of laws and the raising and spending of their taxes. Since colonial times, the Town Meeting has been a staple of local government in New England. Today, in Maine, most towns still operate under the Town Meeting form of government.”

