Andrea Itkin as Master of Ceremonies.

Finding Our Way delivered on its promise to guide audience members through a vast spectrum of emotions, though the story that moved me the most is rooted in heartache and genocide.

Eleven storytellers, with dignity and bravery, shared snippets of trauma and life lessons at the Camden Opera House on May 4. The performers included graduates of Wayfinder Schools as well as notable Maine personalities. The show was performed moth-style and proceeds from ticket sales benefitted Wayfinder Schools.

Mehuman speaks on overcoming phobias.

Rose Piscuskas shares her adoption story.

Wendy Newell Dyer speaks on her Passamaquoddy heritage.

Freyja hails from Texas and enjoys being on the water, cuddling her cats, cooking for friends and listening to her partner play piano.

