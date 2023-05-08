Finding Our Way delivered on its promise to guide audience members through a vast spectrum of emotions, though the story that moved me the most is rooted in heartache and genocide.
Eleven storytellers, with dignity and bravery, shared snippets of trauma and life lessons at the Camden Opera House on May 4. The performers included graduates of Wayfinder Schools as well as notable Maine personalities. The show was performed moth-style and proceeds from ticket sales benefitted Wayfinder Schools.
Some lessons from the show were universal: how does one break a generational curse? Partly by acknowledging the impact of the damage one receives at an early age and vowing to change future actions through an amended outlook. Easier to quantify than execute, though Wayfinder programs are devoted to equipping young parents with the tools to succeed.
Other lessons carried more nuance. Artist and activist, Mehuman, detailed the moment she realized her crippling phobia of large sea creatures, or Megalohydrothalassophobia. Though validated by the knowledge that her phobia was a measurable, real thing that transcended reason to hijack her sympathetic nervous system, Mehuman shared how she slowly started to overcome her fears with knowledge and intention.
Mehuman’s fears were first realized when she spotted a Jaws film poster at the theater, yet she committed to studying a new species of shark each day. She spoke about how she would spend time reviewing the shark species she knew before moving on to a new one, gaining respect for them as invaluable parts of our oceans’ ecosystems. She continues to face her fears through oceanic dives, but admitted she may never reach the point of wanting to be in a submerged shark cage.
The stories were sprinkled with humor and hope, though none of the eleven speakers shied away from harsh accounts of their lives.
Two of the speakers, former Wayfinder student Rose Piscuskas, and current teacher Wendy Newell Dyer each gave an account of their respective adoption stories, and subsequent search for healing and belonging.
Piscuskas spoke on grieving the severed bonds of her infanthood and healing her inner child as she learned to view the world through the eyes of a toddler that she nannies. Dyer, a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Nation, gave a gut-wrenching account of being torn from her heritage and birthright traditions due to racism and Native erasure.
When Dyer was eventually reunited with her Passamaquoddy father, who had been previously unaware of her existence, she dedicated herself to learning the traditions of her people. She was already an adult when she learned of her full identity, but she formed a touching bond with her father, whose last words would be, “Have you met my daughter?”
Master of Ceremonies and director, Andrea Itkin, executed a beautiful, concise show. Her skills and apparent empathy no doubt empowered each speaker to share their experiences with vulnerability and eloquence.
Finding Our Way will continue as an annual fundraising show, and I cannot recommend it enough. If you were unable to attend this year, donations may still be made through wayfinderschools.org.