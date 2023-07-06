Commentary

[Editor’s note: Maine AFL-CIO Executive Director Matt Schlobohm, issued the following statement in response to Governor Mills’ veto of LD 1847, An Act to Modify the Visual Impact Standards for Offshore Wind Port Development and Establish Labor Standards for Wind Power Projects]

Maine’s climate motto has been “Maine Won’t Wait.” With this veto, Gov. Mills is saying, “Maine Will Wait” — for thousands of good jobs, for clean energy and for the build out of a new industry.

Recommended for you