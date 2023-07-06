[Editor’s note: Maine AFL-CIO Executive Director Matt Schlobohm, issued the following statement in response to Governor Mills’ veto of LD 1847, An Act to Modify the Visual Impact Standards for Offshore Wind Port Development and Establish Labor Standards for Wind Power Projects]
Maine’s climate motto has been “Maine Won’t Wait.” With this veto, Gov. Mills is saying, “Maine Will Wait” — for thousands of good jobs, for clean energy and for the build out of a new industry.
We will wait because the governor is opposed to fair labor standards which are the industry norm. The governor’s ideological opposition to strong labor standards jeopardizes the build out of this industry and all the climate, economic and community benefits that come with it.
There’s a long history in Maine of workers in core industries – shoes, textile, paper, shipyards, currently solar – spending decades fighting to turn jobs into good, family sustaining jobs.
We have an opportunity to do this right from the start with offshore wind. It’s deeply disappointing that Governor Mills is rejecting that opportunity.
The legislation has four major components: It requires offshore wind developers using state port facilities to create high quality jobs and maximize federal port funding opportunities by adopting strong labor standards; requires developers to invest in local workforce development and prioritize the hiring of Maine workers, especially those from rural communities; prioritizes worker safety and the environment by requiring port facilities to seek federal funding for zero-emission equipment; and includes changes to environmental siting standards to facilitate offshore wind development.
Every single one of the sixteen offshore wind projects in development or permitting in the Northeast and East coast is being built under these exact labor standards – project labor agreements.
The governor has also threatened a veto of a second offshore wind bill necessary for the development of this new clean energy industry due to her ideological opposition to labor standards. LD 1895, An Act Regarding the Procurement of Energy from Offshore Wind Resources, which has passed both the Maine House and Senate, would enact the top recommendations from Maine’s Offshore Wind Roadmap and creates the framework for offshore wind to begin powering Maine homes and business while also protecting wildlife and fisheries and creating a system of environmental monitoring and mitigation.
A recent poll found that nearly two-thirds of Maine voters support strong labor standards on offshore wind and support requiring developers to provide living wages and workplace safety protections for the jobs offshore wind will create.
Matt Schlobohm is the executive director of Maine American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. The Maine AFL-CIO Is a state federation of over 160 local labor unions representing over 40,000 working men and women and retirees across the state.