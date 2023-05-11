Commentary

I have read recently comments regarding town meetings versus referendum (“Australian Ballot”) voting on important issues in a municipality. Some new residents apparently do not understand what town meeting actually is.

The town meeting was established in this country nearly 400 years ago as a legislative body which governed the inhabitants of a local jurisdiction. It is important to note that this type of government is a representative legislature, but with the important distinction that each and every registered voter has the opportunity to elect themself to be member of that important body. In the past, if some voters could not attend, they may have gotten together with others of like mind and make sure their point of view on a question was to be presented.

