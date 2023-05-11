I have read recently comments regarding town meetings versus referendum (“Australian Ballot”) voting on important issues in a municipality. Some new residents apparently do not understand what town meeting actually is.
The town meeting was established in this country nearly 400 years ago as a legislative body which governed the inhabitants of a local jurisdiction. It is important to note that this type of government is a representative legislature, but with the important distinction that each and every registered voter has the opportunity to elect themself to be member of that important body. In the past, if some voters could not attend, they may have gotten together with others of like mind and make sure their point of view on a question was to be presented.
It is also important to acknowledge that this body is a deliberative body like most legislatures everywhere in the world. Each voter who is in attendance may speak and present their views and they may hear the views of others before a vote is taken to decide an issue. This mitigates the effects of often false or misleading information that may be distributed prior to the meeting by mail or gossip. The Australian Ballot method cannot counter such tactics.
Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1816 that New England town meetings “have proved themselves the wisest invention ever devised by the wit of man for the perfect exercise of self-government and for its preservation.” Good enough for me.
David Martucci lives in Washington and works in Thomaston as the Assessors Agent.