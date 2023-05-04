Commentary

Dear Warren and Union Select Board members,

We are thrilled by the hundreds of Warren and Union residents who showed up Wednesday evening, April 19, to express their overwhelming opposition to metallic mineral exploration and mining in our residential towns. This was the democratic process at its finest. Thank you for acting quickly and decisively to allow your constituents to voice their opposition to wholly inappropriate and high-risk industrial activity in their residential areas! The moratoriums now in place are good first steps.

Tags

Recommended for you