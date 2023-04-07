My homeschooling education began in Delaware, where the local school district was deemed “dangerous and chaotic” by my deeply religious parents.
From an early age, it was ingrained upon me that my often-isolating education was dictated by my need to be protected in body and soul. When my parents moved me and my three younger brothers to Texas in 1995, we found ourselves connected to more accessible homeschooling groups, book fairs and extracurricular activities. The groups provided moral support for the parents; these were typically stay-at-home mothers who had the financial privilege of being primary educators for their children. I do not recall a father ever being present at these lunch meetings held around tables heaped with chicken salad sandwiches and sweet tea. The group meetings provided us children with a few precious hours of socialization, which always left me wanting more.
Once in Texas, my parents started me with the Abeka curriculum, and ordered a series of VHS tapes set in a private school classroom. These tapes made me yearn for real-life classmates and friends, and I told my parents as much.
“You can play soccer or basketball,” they said. I chose basketball. Nerves racing with anticipation, I showed up for my first practice in braces and a ponytail and was immediately shunned by the kids who knew each other from school. The word was out: I was a reclusive freak who got to stay home all day from school for unknown reasons.
I joined the soccer team a month later.
My soccer teammates scoped me out with a bit more open-mindedness, but I was still met with baffled questions such as, “What do homeschoolers even eat?”
What should I be eating? What should I be wearing? What should I be learning? I knew my world was censored when my parents forbade me from reading any of the Harry Potter books when they were released. I began to question how my world was censored in other ways, and my questions to my parents often received unsatisfactory answers.
I regret that I was not exposed to any diversity in my education or subsequent relationships as a child. I regret that my parents were unable to notice some of my academic struggles stemming from undiagnosed ADHD. A teacher familiar with learning disorders might have spared me the days I spent crying over math homework I simply could not grasp if I had attended a public school. While I do not expect teachers to play the role of psychiatrist, I must stress that there are valuable benefits to having experts as educators.
I found myself struggling with my grades and mental health until I started community college in high school. Despite my low grades with my homeschool curriculum, I tested into a local college and bypassed grades as a dual-credit student. Immediately, I felt alive and challenged in a way that I had never experienced before. My grades were consistently excellent, and I was proud of the work I never thought I would be able to accomplish. The world became vast and exciting to me, not terrifying and evil as I was (inadvertently) led to believe.
I have many feelings on the topic of homeschooling, and I can only share from a place as a formerly homeschooled person. I do not have children of my own, and though I understand that wanting to protect a child is a valid reason to explore the option of home education, I do not recommend it as the best choice for a child who may thrive better with social stimulation and more accessible mental health resources. When we begin to measure safety, we must consider the mind as well as the body. We must be listening to children as the individuals they are, who are often able to express their unique needs.
It would be invaluable to communities to take alternative education such as homeschooling seriously. It should be supported and funded so that it may expand to meet the needs of children in a more social and structured way. There were months-long stretches in my elementary school days where I was left to my own devices, just a pile of books and VHS tapes. Children deserve better than that.