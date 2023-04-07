Commentary

My homeschooling education began in Delaware, where the local school district was deemed “dangerous and chaotic” by my deeply religious parents.

From an early age, it was ingrained upon me that my often-isolating education was dictated by my need to be protected in body and soul. When my parents moved me and my three younger brothers to Texas in 1995, we found ourselves connected to more accessible homeschooling groups, book fairs and extracurricular activities. The groups provided moral support for the parents; these were typically stay-at-home mothers who had the financial privilege of being primary educators for their children. I do not recall a father ever being present at these lunch meetings held around tables heaped with chicken salad sandwiches and sweet tea. The group meetings provided us children with a few precious hours of socialization, which always left me wanting more.

