Why does the health center believe the Thomaston Green is the best location for serving its current and future client base? Is the Thomaston Select Board’s interest in having the health center located on our historic Green and de facto public park based on punishment or revenge more than it is the sincere interest in providing health care services to everyone in Knox County? Is the Select Board committed only to building something — anything — on the Green to vindicate its own planning failures and inability to consider the Green’s fullest and boundary-free recreational potential as well as what the Green’s true economic impact could be in terms of attracting new families and business to Thomaston?
It certainly looks that way after a fall of 2020 vote blocked a Select Board-originated plan to build housing facilities on a substantial portion of the Green. Indeed, the consensus at that time was clearly broad community support to preserve the Green as the ballfield, recreation-ready open space it currently is and for future generations to use and enhance with park features and amenities that an open, undeveloped space allows.
At the very least, our own Select Board, then as now, failed to listen to its own citizens. No one is against the services the new Knox Health Center currently provides or the improved, expanded services that will likely be provided to people in Midcoast Maine wherever it is relocated (assuming federal grants require it must be relocated outside Rockland, which will remain the center of its service area based on need and income criteria). However, questions do occur to many Thomaston residents who also care deeply about preserving the Thomaston Green intact and for future generations. It is our existing, passive health care center for physical and mental health needs.
You state, “Heath Centers are large enough to serve our community but small enough to care.” Are they small enough to care about fitting into an existing community without compromising current and potential parks and open spaces that already serve physical and mental health needs?
Have you surveyed current users as to their preferences for where the health center would be most conveniently needed for their needs?
What percentage of users are based in Rockland? Thomaston? Other towns and villages in Knox County? Does the Health Center have to be in Thomaston? Are there other Midcoast communities where the health center might serve larger or more in-need populations?
Additionally, relocating the health center to the Green is subject to approval by all residents who are eligible to vote in Thomaston (via absentee and secret, in person balloting), currently slated for the Annual Town Meeting in June, 2023.
Recent votes on proposed development on or preservation of the Green include the fall 2020 vote by residents blocking low-income housing and senior care housing on the Green and the June 2022 vote by residents narrowly defeating (by 22 votes) a citizen’s initiative to preserve the Green as open space/future public park.
It should be noted that earlier votes supporting complete or partial mixed use of the Green did not include the option to preserve in its entirety the Green as open space or parkland. The mixed-use model was established when the Green was first acquired from the State of Maine. At that time (2002), it (mixed commercial use) was devised and pushed by development oriented Town officials to bail out short-sighted decisions costing local taxpayers for greatly expanded waste and water infrastructure to accommodate the prison. A deal was struck.
The State would transfer the prison property (the Green) and Thomaston would forgive (eat) costs associated with the water and waste treatment upgrades. Apparently, Thomaston’s political leaders decided to move forward on the infrastructure without checking in advance with Prison management about pending plans to move out of Thomaston. Not much has changed in terms of short-sighted government planning or the absence thereof— witness 20 years of fruitless efforts to attract commercial development on the Green.
There is a significant block of Thomaston residents opposed to any private development of the Green (including nonprofit development), especially when other locations are readily available and likely more cost-effective regarding construction, client services and long-term efficiency. To date, town government officials (Select Board and staff) have not precisely identified where and what parcels will be available for private development/structures on the Green and precisely which areas can be preserved for a park or open space.
Residents will demand that the health center facility including parking areas be staked out in order to determine the exact footprint and location of the building and parking lot.
There has been a suggestion that health center parking and rest rooms can be shared with non-health center visitors (i.e. local residents who wish to use the Green for recreation). Is this true and are you willing to commit to maintaining restrooms and parking for public use? What guarantees will the health center make “in perpetuity” to non-health center users? Will this sharing arrangement work during regular hours for the health center?
Will the structure and parking area be lit at night? All night? What will vehicle entry and egress from your lot look like? How many parking spaces do you anticipate? Will there be signage indicating public access to parking and restrooms?
The Green is mostly bounded on three sides by private residential property. Have there been any independent formal surveys/studies identifying negative impacts on the residential neighborhoods facing or backing onto the Green on three sides? Or light pollution, noise pollution, additional through traffic on the proposed bisecting road across the Green and traffic congestion on Route 1, and other factors impacting residential properties (lowered property values)?
Has vehicle access to the health center and impact on increasingly congested traffic patterns through Thomaston been studied and considered? Will the health clinic require a new stoplight and/or widening of Route 1 for left turns to/from the health center? Who will pay for traffic signals and/or highway reconfiguration if required?
Has the health center anticipated noise and activity from adjacent programming and activities on other parts of the Green? Children’s playground? Splash pool? Ball court(s)? Concerts? plays? Farmers’ markets? Weddings and family reunions? Fourth of July events and parade staging?
How will clients living outside Thomaston get to the new health center if located on the Green? Will the Health Center provide transportation? On call or scheduled?
Claims of economic impact by non-profit operations are notoriously suspect, subjective, and highly dependent on annual attendance by repeat and one-time users, staff size and annual operating budgets. Can you provide such data specific to the health center and its location on the Green? Is visitor-client spending in the local community part of the overall economic impact? If so, how is this calculated and is it based on average spending by low-income clients who are your primary users?
Promotional materials by the health center includes a map suggesting geographic centrality is part of what makes relocating to Thomaston attractive. However, wouldn’t a map addressing where users are concentrated be a better way to talk about “centrality” and accessibility to the people you will be serving?
Who first suggested relocating the health clinic facility to the Thomaston Green? Why the Green, as opposed to other locations in Thomaston, Rockland or other nearby towns and villages?
The 15.5 acres of the Thomaston Green is not large enough to accommodate both private development and its future as the Town’s most important and usable public park. Not all of the Green is accessible or suitable for parkland (toxic infill in the center sections and the steep embankment leading to the rail tracks and the St. Georges River). The Green connects with the town forest and these two nature preserves are complementary in terms of providing differently accessible experiences in nature — one is relatively flat and open, the other is rugged and linear. Buildings on Route 1 and parking lots behind will further isolate and separate these important outdoor locations in which to experience nature within easy walking distance of many residents.