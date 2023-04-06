Commentary

Why does the health center believe the Thomaston Green is the best location for serving its current and future client base? Is the Thomaston Select Board’s interest in having the health center located on our historic Green and de facto public park based on punishment or revenge more than it is the sincere interest in providing health care services to everyone in Knox County? Is the Select Board committed only to building something — anything — on the Green to vindicate its own planning failures and inability to consider the Green’s fullest and boundary-free recreational potential as well as what the Green’s true economic impact could be in terms of attracting new families and business to Thomaston?

It certainly looks that way after a fall of 2020 vote blocked a Select Board-originated plan to build housing facilities on a substantial portion of the Green. Indeed, the consensus at that time was clearly broad community support to preserve the Green as the ballfield, recreation-ready open space it currently is and for future generations to use and enhance with park features and amenities that an open, undeveloped space allows.

