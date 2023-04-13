Commentary

Lura Libby, behind Thomaston Business Block

Are you aware of an earlier federal grant submitted by Penquis suggesting Rockland’s Oceanside High School as an ideal location for a future health care facility? Was that ever given serious consideration? We understand that Lura Libby has long been “Plan B” for relocating the Knox Clinic. There are many advantages to this location, both to preserve the Green but also a significant cost savings and ease of access for those seeking health services.

Recommended for you