Are you aware of an earlier federal grant submitted by Penquis suggesting Rockland’s Oceanside High School as an ideal location for a future health care facility? Was that ever given serious consideration? We understand that Lura Libby has long been “Plan B” for relocating the Knox Clinic. There are many advantages to this location, both to preserve the Green but also a significant cost savings and ease of access for those seeking health services.
There is public parking adjacent to Lura Libby, although construction of additional parking is also possible.
It is steps from Thomaston’s historic business district including shops, restaurants, a small grocery store which has been independently owned and operated for generations, and the town offices.
This location is close to existing Thomaston schools, and a health center’s proximity, sadly, seems a necessary precaution in these times of senseless and unpredictable school tragedies. Health center activities and staff would be a discrete additional layer of security for the schools.
An entire wing at Lura Libby is available to be retrofit for the needs and requirements of a health center. Water and other utilities are also in place and available. Should the wing not provide enough space for expanded programs and services, there is space around the building for freestanding or attached additions.
At the very least, the Knox Clinic board should look at cost savings and comparisons with new construction at other sites, whether in Thomaston or elsewhere.
The Lura Libby building has open space for outdoor picnic tables or simply to watch children at recess. A connection to the town forest would be readily available for staff and patient use year-round.
Access to this area north of the business block is already eased with a nearby traffic signal on Main Street.
Walmart, between Rockland
and Thomaston
Has the health center looked into the possibility of locating near or adjacent to Walmart?
Is it possible that land owned by Walmart or nearby could be donated for the health center? Has anyone asked? The Walmart parking lot is rarely full at its distant edges.
Again, there is an opportunity to greatly increase the health center’s future accessibility to those who it is designed to serve in a location with public transportation and multi-purpose access. As I understand it, there is an already-scheduled low-cost Rockland and nearby community shuttle service to/from Walmart where many patients likely already shop.
Walmart’s pharmacy is another plus in terms of win-win advantages to both health center and Walmart clients and users.