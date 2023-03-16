The COVID-19 pandemic, along with retirements, took a toll in many areas of our society. One of those was membership in service clubs that had volunteerism as the foundation.
At Rockland Kiwanis, our number of members decreased to the point where we didn’t know if our club could continue to exist. We decided to continue, made some adjustments, and continue to do good things in our communities.
You might remember us as the service club that sells Christmas trees at Rockland Plaza Shopping Center each year. All profits from that fundraiser go toward scholarships for local seniors from any school in Knox County.
This year we reactivated the Key Club at Oceanside High School. The Key Club, with Terry Costa as the faculty advisor, has grown to 32 high schoolers who do the same type of service volunteerism as their parent club of Kiwanis.
Another club that we sponsor is the Aktion Club. This club is for developmentally-delayed adults who do similar activities as the Rockland Kiwanis Club. We meet at the American Legion in Thomaston on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Jackie Harjula is the club advisor, and we have about 20 members. They are residents of group homes, live with parents/guardians or independently.
I wrote earlier that we are small, but we continue to do good things. In addition to our scholarship program, here is a sample of some organizations that we have supported financially, with volunteer hours or both:
AIO Food & Energy Assistance, Knox County Homeless Coalition, OUT Maine, Station Maine (a rowing program for students), Salvation Army, Landing Place, South School Comfort Closet, Herring Gut Learning Center, Rockland Little League, Spanish Club at OHS, Maine Lobster Festival Children’s Tent, Children’s Museum, Special Olympics, Trunk or Treat at Shepard’s, Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition, Trekkers, Coats for Kids, New Hope Midcoast and the development of the Rockland Kiwanis Park (old Warren Street Playground).
Yes, the Rockland Kiwanis Club is smaller in numbers than previous years, but we are still doing good things in our communities. We meet on the first and third Mondays of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the Lighthouse Museum. We have a guest speaker at most meetings, and the public is always welcome.
The Rockland Kiwanis Club is an all-volunteer service club dedicated to serving area children. Want to help children? Come to a meeting to see and to hear what we are about.