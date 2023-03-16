Commentary

The COVID-19 pandemic, along with retirements, took a toll in many areas of our society. One of those was membership in service clubs that had volunteerism as the foundation.

At Rockland Kiwanis, our number of members decreased to the point where we didn’t know if our club could continue to exist. We decided to continue, made some adjustments, and continue to do good things in our communities.

