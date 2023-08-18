Commentary

PORTLAND — U.S. Senator Angus King, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, recently delivered a speech at the United States Coast Guard’s commissioning ceremony of the CGC John Patterson – the Coast Guard’s newest fast response cutter. The Coast Guard accepted delivery of the 53rd fast response cutter, John Patterson, on May 11 in Key West, Fla. John Patterson will be the fourth fast response cutter to be homeported in Boston. King was joined by Admiral Steven Poulin, vice commandant of the United States Coast Guard, Rear Admiral John Mauger, district one commander, and distinguished members of the Patterson family.

“We started this ceremony, as we so often do, with the national anthem. And if you listen to our national anthem and sing it, there's something peculiar about it that I think is unique in the world. Our national anthem ends with a question. ‘Oh say, does that star spangled banner yet wave o’r the land of the free and the home of the brave?’ That's a question. And I believe the answer to the question is contained in it. In the last phrase, the home of the brave. As long as we're the home of the brave, we will be the land of the free. And I couldn't help but think about this as we were listening to the national anthem this morning.