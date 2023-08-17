My name is Stephanie Gibbs, retired dispatch supervisor for Knox Regional Communications. I have been watching, over the past few days, all the happenings with my co-workers, and I have had a conversation or two with a rogue fire chief who is trying his darndest to keep his dispatch center running. It is time for me to say something.
This sudden dispatch crisis is not new. What is new is that people have finally decided that they cannot continue the status quo. Currently there is one director, four dispatchers, one trainee and a new hire to start on Aug. 14. In less than two weeks one of the four dispatchers will leave, as she has already given her notice, with no job to go to. Why? Because she is exhausted.
Some history: Andy Hart came to work in Knox County some 10 years ago (approximately). I have known him since ninth grade. When he first started, he treated us all well. He hired an HR consultant to help out. Basically, she ran the county. Whatever she said went — period. She did not like many people and treated them all poorly.
Yes, before we go any further, I am disgruntled. I was one that she treated poorly, on a regular basis. I didn’t fight because, well, I needed my job for one, and two, I loved my job and the people I worked for. I have been saying for years, yes, years, that I was going to work 25 years and then I would be done. Everyone who knew me knew that. So, my leaving should have been planned. It was planned on my part. Two years ago, when another supervisor was appointed (now we have two supervisors) I started passing on responsibilities and knowledge. As the years went on and shifts changed, she took on more and more responsibilities, until this past three months when the last few things that I maintained, I passed on. This job is not for the faint at heart. We deal with trauma, drug overdoses, death, sexual assaults, juvenile problems and child abuse. We answer these calls. How many people can take a call from someone in crisis and teach them right then and there how to do CPR on their spouse or child and not carry that around with them for years? The answer is no one.
Fast forward to 2020 and COVID-19 — this changed everything. Not only how we worked and responded to emergencies (and not just us, field responders too) but the types of emergencies we responded to changed. Mental health, drug overdoses and juvenile problems. What didn’t change — hiring practices, wages and appreciation, just to name a few. My co-workers and myself have been working for over a year with mandatory five-day weeks and 12-hour shifts. That means if someone calls out, or takes a day off, someone has to work six or seven days that week; add that to the five before and the five after and you’re talking 17 days with 12-hour shifts and no time off to do even the basic grocery shopping or laundry. And one employee works seven days a week so that no one else has to give up their days off. That is her choice, she is trying to keep the people that are left happy. She is doing this out of the kindness in her heart and she likes to work, she loves her job. Our director is pulling shifts, but as a salaried employee, when he works 60 hours a week, he is only getting paid for 40. How is this fair? Again, this is not new — the county administrator has known. He did nothing.
The County entered into union negotiations around September of last year. Things were going along, and then the county administrator advised that the county attorney and our union representative would have to iron out the wage issue. The county had given their offer and that was the only offer we would have. Here’s the offer folks: A sliding scale pay. New hires get 17%, and your 21-year long employee gets 9.53%. The cost-of-living increase was 8.7% for 2022. We are on a step increase — each employee was supposed to get 3% plus COLA. The math doesn’t work. A 3% step increase plus 8.7% cost of living — when I went to school that was 11.7%. She is making less than $25 per hour as a 21-year employee. Let’s not talk about the employee who has stepped out, so she (me) gets no step increase and 8.7% COLA.
According to the county administrator it’s the union’s fault that this happened. Our counteroffer was straight across the board, with no sliding scale. The former HR consultant thought the county offer was fair, and the county administrator agreed. They needed to do something to increase the starting wage to entice new hires. Understandable, but at the expense of your current personnel? They have worked eight months now with no raise, no time off, no respect, no anything. Our sister agencies are at full staff — sisters because they border our county, in Waldo and Lincoln. They make a significant amount of money more than we do, how on earth can we compete? We can’t. Also, bringing in people from outside of Knox County is impossible because they can’t afford any housing that might be available in this area if they can find something.
We are not the only department within the county suffering from this administration. The Sheriff’s office has seen six of their officers go to other agencies for higher pay, better schedules (work/life balance) and hiring bonuses. Who can blame them? One of their employees also saw a promotion from his current position. Why is this? Our jail is completely understaffed — they come here and then leave to go to Two Bridges or Waldo because they are making more money and they get a better schedule.
All three of these entities share one common thread: the county administrator. He is doing nothing proactively to make sure his employees are well compensated, work safe, practical schedules and are appreciated. Make no mistake, it is his responsibility, not the unions. I have many times passed ideas on that I thought would be beneficial, to be told, “yeah, that’s great, I’ll pass it on.” Where did they go? So many ideas, outside the box, that would not cost the county and would let the employees feel valued, respected and cared for.
So here is a personal note — four years ago, our first ever director retired. He was my mentor, and I so admired his tenacity when it came to dealing with the political rhetoric in this position. On comes the one dispatcher who has experience, who wants this job, and he is promoted to director. Now, instead of a job that he loved and wanted, he hates his job.
As a supervisor of nearly 24 years, retirement wasn’t my only option. Obviously, I could have stayed, but what most people don’t know is that I was offered three years ago a letter from my doctor for disability for PTSD and I refused it. Why? Because I loved what I did, and I was good at it. I was also brought into a meeting that included the county administrator, the director, the HR consultant and the KRCC executive board chair and basically told that I was the reason the RCC was failing. That I did nothing for the employees, I treated them all poorly, I treated the new trainees poorly, the list goes on. I sat there in tears while the HR consultant said, “I want you, Stephanie, to tell me what you think.”
Think, how on earth do you respond to that when you have three people staring at you that you respected, waiting for you to say something profound — you don’t. My husband was furious, and we talked about retaining a lawyer. I should have gone out on disability, but I was afraid to do either. I stuck it out until my 25 years was up because I loved my job, my people, my community. Now, it’s time for me to heal. I’m not saying any of this for any reason other than to make sure that the citizens of the county of Knox understand what it takes to provide emergency services to all that need it, and the people responsible for keeping your responders there for you are not doing their job. Pointing fingers at others makes you look small and weak. Taking proactive measures to take care of your county and taking responsibility for your actions may be hard, but it is the right thing to do.
Stephanie Gibbs
Retired 9-1-1 dispatch supervisor,
Knox Regional Communications Warren