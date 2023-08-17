Commentary

My name is Stephanie Gibbs, retired dispatch supervisor for Knox Regional Communications. I have been watching, over the past few days, all the happenings with my co-workers, and I have had a conversation or two with a rogue fire chief who is trying his darndest to keep his dispatch center running. It is time for me to say something.

This sudden dispatch crisis is not new. What is new is that people have finally decided that they cannot continue the status quo. Currently there is one director, four dispatchers, one trainee and a new hire to start on Aug. 14. In less than two weeks one of the four dispatchers will leave, as she has already given her notice, with no job to go to. Why? Because she is exhausted.

