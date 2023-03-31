Commentary

When Maine people come together to solve tough challenges, magical things happen. The launch of this year’s shared legislative agenda by Maine’s Environmental Priorities Coalition makes that clear. The EPC is a partnership of 37 environmental, climate, public health, and justice organizations representing more than 120,000 Mainers across the state. Even as each organization pursues its own work, the Coalition has identified seven bills this legislative session that represent the best collective opportunities to advance climate action, further environmental justice, protect biodiversity and the environment, and cultivate healthy Maine communities. This common agenda includes priorities that hold equity at their core, including the bill to recognize the inherent sovereignty of the Wabanaki Nations. Tribal sovereignty legislation has been introduced (and prioritized by the EPC) in previous years, and the movement for justice continues to build momentum.

“As the multitude of studies have shown, we all suffer when we’re mired in this paradigm that exists right now,” said Chief Francis during the online launch of the EPC’s priority bills. It makes sense, then, that the EPC, along with dozens of other organizations and thousands of Maine citizens, have chosen to rally around changing the paradigm — and it’s time for policymakers to follow suit. This moment is also a timely opportunity for the bill to advance environmental justice, which will set foundational definitions and frameworks in state law.

