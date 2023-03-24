When Maine people come together to solve tough challenges, magical things happen. The launch of this year’s shared legislative agenda by Maine’s Environmental Priorities Coalition (EPC) makes that clear. The EPC is a partnership of 37 environmental, climate, public health and justice organizations representing more than 120,000 Mainers across the state. Even as each organization pursues its own work, the Coalition has identified seven bills this legislative session that represent the best collective opportunities to advance climate action, further environmental justice, protect biodiversity and the environment, and cultivate healthy Maine communities.
This common agenda includes priorities that hold equity at their core, including the bill to recognize the inherent sovereignty of the Wabanaki Nations. Tribal sovereignty legislation has been introduced (and prioritized by the EPC) in previous years, and the movement for justice continues to build momentum. “As the multitude of studies have shown, we all suffer when we’re mired in this paradigm that exists right now,” said Chief Francis during the online launch of the EPC’s priority bills. It makes sense, then, that the EPC, along with dozens of other organizations and thousands of Maine citizens, have chosen to rally around changing the paradigm – and it’s time for policymakers to follow suit.
This moment is also a timely opportunity for the bill to advance environmental justice, which will set foundational definitions and frameworks in state law. From the Biden Administrations Justice 40 Initiative to the Maine Climate Council’s Equity Subcommittee, resources are available to help Maine take the essential and much-needed step to involve impacted and underserved communities in the decisions that affect them.
Meaningful community engagement is key to another EPC priority: the development of responsibly-sited offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine. Home to some of the strongest and most sustained winds in the world, the Gulf of Maine is an incredible resource in the fight against climate change. It’s also the heart and soul of many communities, whose past, present, and future depend on a healthy ocean. This legislation integrates a diverse array of perspectives and the best available research and data to set high standards for labor, environmental protection, and equity — and develop renewable energy right here in Maine.
As the climate and biodiversity crises grow more dire every day, Maine’s forests offer another world-class resource for resilience. The EPC is rallying around LD 993, which would create a Forest Advisory Board involving stakeholders from loggers to ecologists to indigenous tribes in a holistic conversation about how we care for our forests. In addition, LD 1246, a bill to protect endangered and threatened species habitat from the risks associated with new development, would help protect smaller swaths of forest and some of the wildlife that makes Maine so special. These priorities demonstrate that at every scale — from Maine’s big and largely unfragmented forests to smaller development projects — our natural resources matter.
Improving access to Maine’s cherished outdoor spaces is an important part of protecting them. So many of us turned to Maine parks and trails during and following the pandemic, making this a key moment to invest in the critical infrastructure that connects Maine residents and visitors to the natural world. LD 1156 would create a Maine Trails Bond that will provide funds to maintain existing trails, create new ones, and improve accessibility so Mainers of all abilities can enjoy the outdoors.
The throughline of this year’s EPC priorities is a sustained commitment to protecting Maine’s environment, communities, economy, and future. The Pine Tree Amendment campaign epitomizes that commitment within Maine, across states and between age groups, at a time when protecting the environment for its current and future inhabitants has never been more critical. The amendment, LD 928, would enshrine environmental rights in Maine’s constitution, for all Mainers, for generations to come.
This moment, and these seven bills, represent critical opportunities. Of course, lawmakers will have many competing priorities, and opponents will be working to stall, block, or derail our efforts. But when we come together — as Maine’s Environmental Priorities Coalition and as Maine people who care fiercely about tackling the climate crisis, recognizing tribal sovereignty, advancing environmental justice, and protecting Maine’s treasured lands and waters – we can build a better future for Maine.
Kathleen Meil is Senior Director of Policy and Partnerships for Maine Conservation Voters, where leads state and federal climate action work and facilitates Maine’s Environmental Priorities Coalition. She lives in Camden.