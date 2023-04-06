Commentary

“They were homeless a lot... usually in the winter months. The longest they lived in one place was a year. So they grew accustomed to living in hotels, cars, campers, the occasional friend’s living room, and even tents.”

The family described above didn’t have a home, and they didn’t have many options to change their situation. How or why they got there misses the point. No one should have to live like that.

