Skyrocketing home prices, up 28% in 2021 and 13% in 2022, on top of sluggish income growth, have made home ownership unaffordable to many. Here in the Midcoast, 59% of Knox and 54% of Waldo residents cannot afford to own a home, and 62% of Knox and 65% of Waldo renter households cannot afford the median 2-bedroom rental unit. Sources: KCHC, Maine Housing Authority, MHFH
With 39% of women and 33% of men nationwide experiencing domestic violence and consequently in need of vacating their homes, New Hope Midcoast has become adept at securing emergency housing for victims by working with area hotels/motels, providing more than 2,218 shelter nights in 2022 alone. Source: World Pop Review
Skyrocketing home prices, up 28% in 2021 and 13% in 2022, on top of sluggish income growth, have made home ownership unaffordable to many. Here in the Midcoast, 59% of Knox and 54% of Waldo residents cannot afford to own a home, and 62% of Knox and 65% of Waldo renter households cannot afford the median 2-bedroom rental unit. Sources: KCHC, Maine Housing Authority, MHFH
With 39% of women and 33% of men nationwide experiencing domestic violence and consequently in need of vacating their homes, New Hope Midcoast has become adept at securing emergency housing for victims by working with area hotels/motels, providing more than 2,218 shelter nights in 2022 alone. Source: World Pop Review
“They were homeless a lot... usually in the winter months. The longest they lived in one place was a year. So they grew accustomed to living in hotels, cars, campers, the occasional friend’s living room, and even tents.”
The family described above didn’t have a home, and they didn’t have many options to change their situation. How or why they got there misses the point. No one should have to live like that.
With housing costs skyrocketing, incomes lagging woefully behind and low-income housing units dropping 30 percent statewide, a growing majority of Knox and Waldo residents are being forced to decide between having a roof over their heads and healthy food choices or healthcare. Homelessness often follows.
How many residents become displaced and end up homeless is hard to track. Many end up couch surfing or living out of their cars or vans in parking lots or tents tucked into the woods behind big box stores. There are other causes of homelessness, with victims and their children fleeing domestic violence being very high on the list. And alcohol/substance abuse often results in homelessness.
It’s common sense that the first step to fixing our homeless problems entails making housing affordable by converting existing housing or reducing costs to new construction. At the same time, there are systemic health and economic issues to address. Many homeless people suffer from a constellation of physical and mental health needs and poor education and employment options, often due to generational poverty and homelessness.
Working on the physical needs, it’s of some comfort to note that this year the Knox County Homeless Coalition provided holistic client care for 860 people last year and is actively providing emergency services for about 90 people awaiting client care for longer-term solutions. They’re on track to add another 33 housing units to the region. Midcoast Habitat For Humanity is completing a 12-house subdivision in Rockland and building 14 more homes in Knox County.
New Hope Midcoast has become adept at securing emergency housing for victims of domestic violence by working with area hotels/motels (providing more than 2,218 shelter nights for Knox and Waldo victims in 2022 alone). Based on emerging needs in the community, they also increased their Transitional Housing Program in Knox and Waldo grew from four to 10 units (from 6 to 17 units regionwide) in 2022. And Midcoast Recovery Coalition operates two group homes that provide a stable environment for 16 people, some with children, currently in recovery.
These services represent tremendous progress in our region’s fight against lack of housing, but our friends and neighbors continue to struggle on many fronts, shelter being just one of them. At United Midcoast Charities, we constantly assess the community’s needs and do whatever we can to address them — with your help. For more information on the dozens of agencies supported by UMC and how you can help them help others, go to: unitedmidcoastcharities.org.
John Viehman is the President of United Midcoast Charities