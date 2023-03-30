Commentary

Imagine not knowing where your next meal is coming from, or when. Wondering if you have enough gas in your car to drive to the local food pantry or soup kitchen. Or maybe just hoping the car will get there and back in one piece. It’s hard for someone not experiencing food insecurity to imagine the 24/7 anxiety accompanying it, when all someone can think about is, how will I eat? How will I feed my family? Which bill do I pay first? It’s almost impossible to focus on anything else.

If you think food insecurity doesn’t exist here in Midcoast Maine, think again. Maine ranks 5th worst in the nation, and more than one in 10 Knox and Waldo residents are classified as “food insecure,” meaning they don’t know where the next meal is coming from. And the recent reduction in SNAP benefits (food stamps) means about 100,000 Mainers, mostly families with children, will lose an average of $82 per month.

