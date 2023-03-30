Imagine not knowing where your next meal is coming from, or when. Wondering if you have enough gas in your car to drive to the local food pantry or soup kitchen. Or maybe just hoping the car will get there and back in one piece. It’s hard for someone not experiencing food insecurity to imagine the 24/7 anxiety accompanying it, when all someone can think about is, how will I eat? How will I feed my family? Which bill do I pay first? It’s almost impossible to focus on anything else.
If you think food insecurity doesn’t exist here in Midcoast Maine, think again. Maine ranks 5th worst in the nation, and more than one in 10 Knox and Waldo residents are classified as “food insecure,” meaning they don’t know where the next meal is coming from. And the recent reduction in SNAP benefits (food stamps) means about 100,000 Mainers, mostly families with children, will lose an average of $82 per month.
The impact on the children in food-insecure families can be exponentially greater over the long term. Every day a child goes hungry compromises their future. Research shows that lack of food between six months and two years of age puts a child at risk of poor brain development, weak learning, low immunity, increased infections and, in many cases, death. As she reaches school age, she’ll experience delayed development, an increased risk of chronic illnesses like asthma and anemia, and a higher likelihood of developing behavioral problems such as hyperactivity, anxiety and aggression.
Fortunately, the State of Maine school lunch program now affords school-age children one square meal per weekday. Good thing, too, because 32 percent of Knox and a whopping 45 percent of Waldo students rely on that sustenance.
Our community provides other critical safety nets that help provide dinner on the weekends or during summer vacations. In Waldo, the Belfast Soup Kitchen has launched a program that delivers home-cooked meals every week of the year. For adults and young families, food pantries and soup kitchens such as AIO, Belfast Soup Kitchen, Come Spring, No Greater Love, and St. Bernard’s (serving 60-70 hot meals per day) continue to play a vital role in feeding those who otherwise can’t afford it. They’re working hard to remove the stigma of asking for help by making the experience akin to a walk-in grocery store or a sit-down restaurant. And groups like the Knox County Gleaners are helping to ensure fresh produce is on the shopping lists and menus.
For seniors, the Meals On Wheels (MOW) program coordinated by MCH in Knox County delivers more than 3,380 hot meals per month. And Belfast Soup Kitchen in Waldo is serving a phenomenal 255 meals per day (7,650 per month!), many of them take-out or home-delivered. It would be nice if food weren’t the only problem facing one in four community members. By way of example, it’s not uncommon for the MOW volunteers to be the only visitor to a home on any given day, making them a valuable lifeline for medical help or other emergencies.
These services represent tremendous progress in our region’s fight against food insecurity, but our friends and neighbors continue to struggle on many fronts, food being just one of them. At United Midcoast Charities, we constantly assess the community’s needs and do whatever we can to address them, with your help. For more information on the dozens of agencies supported by UMC and how you can help them help others, go to: unitedmidcoastcharities.org.
John Viehman is the President of United Midcoast Charities