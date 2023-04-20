Affordability remains an issue when it comes to childcare. Maine’s DHHS recommends that childcare should cost no more than 7% of a household’s income, which ranges from $58-$68,000 in the Midcoast. Based on the formula, parents should allocate $4,060-4,760 for childcare, or $78-$91/week. Unfortunately, the market rates here in the Midcoast for center-based facilities hover around $235-265 per week for infants and $170-230 per week for two to five-year-olds. Source: Maine Children’s Alliance
Nationwide, Maine ranks 40th in terms of higher education. High school graduation rates in Knox and Waldo are 91% and 85%, respectively. Those who graduate and secure a bachelor’s degree or higher drop to 36% and 33%. Source: KidsCount, Census Bureau
Within the broad spectrum of unmet needs here in the Midcoast, reducing costs and increasing household income remain the keys to helping families make better choices about food, housing and health care. But what are some other basic components of economic security?
Education and reliable employment go a long way toward meeting people’s everyday needs. And there is growing acceptance that affordable, quality childcare is essential to daily life for working parents who need breathing room. Without it, many parents can’t go to work. Less work and lower income make everything else that much more difficult.
Unfortunately, in both Knox and Waldo counties, the number of licensed, quality providers has steadily decreased, with nine percent closing during the pandemic. And the largest center-based provider in the Midcoast is overwhelmed, with double the number of kids on its waiting list. That’s a worrisome trend.
On a brighter note, much is happening to make quality childcare programs more affordable. Thanks to UMC funding and DHHS subsidies, the Pen Bay YMCA, Waldo County YMCA, and Belfast Child Care Services — the largest facilities in the area — offer financial assistance that enables many families to enroll in their quality childcare programs. And federal programs such as Head Start, coordinated by Penquis in Rockland, actively support early childhood learning and development.
Additional help is on the way, as evidenced by the bipartisan Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act co-sponsored by Maine’s own Sen. Angus King. In his words, “This isn’t just a social issue, it’s an economic one, too. When families can access childcare, small businesses thrive with workers from the local community, parents are able to pursue their careers, and our children are provided with the attention and care they need to thrive.”
Education is another key to economic security, and ample evidence shows how education translates into higher income. High school graduation rates are 91 percent in Knox and 85 percent in Waldo. Barely a third of those graduates secure a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Despite the low numbers for higher education, demand and interest are strong among prospective students. So what’s holding people back? Cost is the top factor, followed by family responsibilities and work conflicts.
The University of Maine-Rockland Center (fondly known as URock) has worked closely with UMC for years to provide special funding to students wishing to restart or continue their studies. To make a meaningful impact, though, we need more programs like it to open up opportunities for higher education.
These services represent tremendous progress in our region’s fight for economic security, but our friends and neighbors continue to struggle on many fronts. At United Midcoast Charities, we constantly assess the community’s needs and do whatever we can to address them... with your help. For more information on the dozens of agencies supported by UMC and how you can help them help others, go to unitedmidcoastcharities.org.
John Viehman is president of United Midcoast Charities.