Commentary

Within the broad spectrum of unmet needs here in the Midcoast, reducing costs and increasing household income remain the keys to helping families make better choices about food, housing and health care. But what are some other basic components of economic security?

Education and reliable employment go a long way toward meeting people’s everyday needs. And there is growing acceptance that affordable, quality childcare is essential to daily life for working parents who need breathing room. Without it, many parents can’t go to work. Less work and lower income make everything else that much more difficult.

Recommended for you