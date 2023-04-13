The costs associated with health care make it hard for low-income families to afford it... even a little bit. Dental care isn’t much of an option, either.
Waldo County General Emergency Services staff are quick to tell us that most new adult patients haven’t seen a dentist in five or more years. Some never. So only when the pain becomes unbearable do they show up at the hospital ER.
Making matters worse, only a few dentists in the area accept MaineCare patients. These days the Midcoast is often referred to as a “dental desert,” with only Knox Clinic in the Rockland area accepting MaineCare or offering low-cost dental care. Waldo County Dental in the Belfast area accepts MaineCare for pediatric patients only.
The good news for those needing dental care is that the Knox Clinic, having been closed in the early days of the pandemic, is back seeing more patients than ever in its history and looking to expand/relocate to a new, larger facility in Thomaston. Currently, it’s serving 1,200 patients per year, with 500 more on the waiting list. Waldo Dental sees more than 1,700 children and adults yearly, charging no more than $30 per visit.
Beyond dental care, the emotional stress caused by the pandemic has disproportionately impacted our youth, and the numbers are alarming. Area schools are reeling from a dramatic rise in behavior issues. One-third of Oceanside students now require measures to address behavior that’s interfering with their own or other students’ ability to learn. That comes amidst a backdrop in Maine showing 24 percent of girls have seriously considered attempting suicide, reflecting a rise of 20 percent in one year. Worse, Oceanside currently has no school counselors on staff. And the problem is spilling out into the streets as Rockland Police confront increasing instances of challenging behavior and a system unequipped to support the underlying mental health and social-emotional challenges.
Fortunately, there’s a very active conversation among educators, law enforcement, legislators and social service agencies to address these alarming trends more impactfully. Among the ways to address the unprecedented problems are strength-based models such as the highly successful mentoring program at Trekkers, which boasts a 100 percent graduation rate for the past three years. And embracing the Restorative Justice model that engages the perpetrators and victims of crime provides an alternative to incarceration. Filling the gap for sheltering homeless youth, the Landing Place provides one of the area’s rare safe havens.
These services represent tremendous progress in our region’s fight for better health and safety, but our friends and neighbors continue to struggle on many other fronts. At United Midcoast Charities, we constantly assess the community’s needs and do whatever we can to address them — with your help. For more information on the dozens of agencies supported by UMC and how you can help them help others, go to unitedmidcoastcharities.org.
John Viehman is the President of United Midcoast Charities.