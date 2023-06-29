I’m usually a font of cheerful optimism, but I confess that lately I’ve been feeling a bit gloomy about Rockland’s prospects.
We’ve won some battles for affordable housing, but we’ve lost the war: the workers who power Rockland’s economy can no longer afford to live here, and the prospects for an immediate turnaround don’t look good.
On the business front, it’s as difficult to hire anyone locally as it is to build anything. Why would businesses locate here if they can find neither space nor labor?
There are bright spots, certainly: our food and art scenes remain lively and accomplished (though out of the financial reach of many); there’s a renewed awareness of the crisis among our youth; and the woods, fields, ocean and mountains that surround us continue to bestow their abundant blessings. But I can’t shake the feeling that we’re sleepwalking into a stagnant future.
Yes, we’re the self-proclaimed Arts Capital of Maine. But Rockland was also much more: a bustling center of industry and commerce that once housed literally thousands more people than we do now.
When I contemplate the awesome and grueling industrial processes of quarrying, transporting, burning and shipping lime, or the construction of the celebrated Red Jacket, I can’t help but think that we’ve lost something important.
To be sure, the lime business was dirty and dangerous, and I don’t think that many people lament its absence. And of course we’ve gained plenty over the decades: a healthy and clean environment and workplaces; incredible advances in medicine; and — despite much work yet to be done — a much greater sense of shared and inclusive liberty.
But what have we lost? Can we offer young people a place to live and work? If not, why would they stay here? Do we recognize the worth of those whose physical labor drives our local economy enough to treat them as the equals of anyone whose white-collar money enables them to live in Rockland with soft, clean hands?
My answer to that last question (typed with soft, clean hands) is: no, we no longer do; either institutionally, legally, or culturally. This is a moral failure and a betrayal of Rockland’s history and heritage.
I have come to believe that overregulation is one of the primary impediments to Rockland becoming a more prosperous and welcoming community. This may sound surprising or even hypocritical coming from a former City Councilor who championed, among other things, a local minimum wage law.
But there are different types of regulation. I generally support reasonable regulation aimed at reducing economic inequality (such as our minimum wage law) and protecting our natural environment (such as our ban on the use of synthetic pesticides — which we have been bafflingly unable or unwilling to enforce).
But I spent the lion's share of my time and energy on the City Council trying to lessen the burden of other types of regulation which I think have lamentably — and often unintentionally — stifled Rockland's ability to welcome and retain residents and businesses.
Specifically, our land use and building ordinances are overwrought labyrinths that severely and unnecessarily restrict where and how structures can be built and people can live. Further, some of these ordinances amount to government-enforced economic segregation via regulation of lot size, density and multifamily housing in certain areas of the city.
Think about that: for the right price, you can buy into not just another neighborhood but another set of laws.
It is sometimes said that zoning is a contract between a property owner and society, and that changing zoning breaks that contract. This is hokum. Zoning is a law, and like other laws in a democracy it can be changed via the legislative process.
These ideas aren't new, and I and others have been banging this drum for years.
Substantial regulation is obviously necessary for a functioning industrial society. Not many people would advocate for a loud, polluting factory to be located in the midst of a residential neighborhood. (That said, one can also imagine how this type of regulation could be accomplished without zoning, and instead through strict enforcement of noise and environmental codes.)
But a fundamental problem with how Rockland makes laws is that there is little opportunity or incentive for holistic thinking or long-term planning on the City Council. Further, most of the incentives that do motivate behavior align towards stasis.
This is a structural problem, not an individual one. Members of the City Council are — by design — part-time amateurs at municipal governance. And so when problems arise in the community, despite whatever good intentions and desires the City Council may have, the result is often a Band-Aid on top of the hundreds of other Band-Aids that comprise our city code.
To the city's credit, it has recently completed a clarifying rewrite of our zoning and planning code, resulting in a more readable and usable document — but not a document with more coherent policy goals.
The primary perspective that I'd like to contribute here is that I think Rockland needs a new orientation towards growth; growth in population, density and economic activity. We need strong labor and environmental protections too, but these ideas don't have to be in conflict.
Edward Abbey famously wrote that growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell. I think that's true, but I'm not advocating for growth for its own sake.
A hard truth is that Rockland faces a great deal of persistent and intractable challenges whose only feasible solutions involve more money, more people, and more taxable development: low wages, high taxes, poverty, lack of resources for young people, sparse workforce, crumbling infrastructure and inadequate and unwelcoming civic spaces.
I don't mean that we need sprawl, or tumbledown shacks like those of the South End in bygone days, or Soviet-style tenements.
I do mean that we need a new regulatory environment that actively encourages growth while guarding against the harms and excesses of the past. It's not hard to imagine what such an environment might look like. Here are some ideas:
-Abolish parking minimums (except for handicapped parking minimums), one of the greatest evils of municipal law. They result in more asphalt, more sprawl, more expense, less density, less housing and less public transit. Further, they reinforce the false and pernicious idea that everyone has a car and must drive everywhere.
-Condense our ridiculous superfluity of zones (26, last time I counted). Aside from the complexity and unwieldiness of our zoning code, it is simply hubristic to believe that a municipal planning document can profitably specify human activity at the parcel-by-parcel level of granularity that our code approaches.
-Allow multifamily dwellings in all residential neighborhoods.
-Determine what sorts of development we'd like to encourage and establish standardized density or other bonuses to achieve this development rather than handing out incentives on a case-by-case basis.
-An appropriate longer-term goal would be a transition to more modern form-based code that attempts to guide the shape of our built environment without obsessively micromanaging what types of activity can occur where.
We can (and should) discourage empty buildings. We can lament our inability to assess fees on second homes. We can wish we had gobs of money for a public housing fund. We can keep hoping for perfect projects that offend no one. But we must accept that the constraints of state and federal law and our own financial capacity prevent us from creating a better future alone.
I think that most Rockland residents would agree that we want to live in a place where people of every income group and demographic background can thrive.
To be such a place, Rockland needs more apartment buildings. We need more industry. We need more people. I am confident that we can achieve this growth while supporting workers and protecting the environment.
Some folks believe that such growth would degrade their quality of life. But a Rockland closed to others degrades and disgraces us all.
Nate Davis is a former Rockland City Councilor and co-founder of Steel House, a collaborative workspace in Rockland.