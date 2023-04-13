Select Board meetings are always open to the public, who are encouraged to attend, and there is always a time for public comment. Additionally, all meetings are live streamed through townhallstreams.com/town/thomaston_me and are available for review.
The impact of the Knox Clinic on the Green will be carefully curated to be architecturally appropriate for the town and to make parking available for its clients as well as for community activities at the Green. The Knox Clinic allows many townspeople access to excellent health care locally and within walking distance for many. With a new health center, the Knox Clinic will provide a full spectrum of health care including physical, dental, mental and prescription assistance. This expansion of services enables the Knox Clinic to become a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) (level of being federally qualified to be determined) serving the Knox County area. Currently, the only FQHC is in Vinalhaven. These broad services are for those with insurance, those without insurance, and those without adequate insurance using a sliding scale fee structure.
The intention for careful development of the Green is being reviewed for land that is north of William King Street (about 27% of the 15.6 acreage) and will leave more than 11 acres of the Green as open space for parkland and recreational uses. The estimated footprint of the Clinic is 7,400 square feet and will be located on up to one acre of land on the north side of William King Street. Land on the south of William King Street will remain for community access with assurances to preserve the beauty and open vistas overlooking the St. George River.
Many of the other questions addressed in Mr. Crosman’s editorial are premature as much of the planning is in its initial stages. At least 70% of the people now using the Knox Clinic are not from Rockland and represent many outlying communities that would benefit from the Clinic being centrally located in Thomaston. The Clinic is committed to working with the townspeople to create a positive community asset. Lighting, noise pollution and traffic congestion as well as some of the hypotheses made in Mr. Crosman’s editorial are alarming rather than factual as much of the work to study these aspects is yet to be conducted. It is likely that the impact of this building on the Green would be like the effects our schools, libraries and town offices regarding lighting and parking.
Without any hard numbers, it is difficult to determine the economic impact the Clinic will have in Thomaston and surrounding communities. However, the health center will draw clients and staff patronizing local businesses, encourage healthy living and preventative care for people, and provide convenient and comprehensive health care for all.