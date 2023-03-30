Commentary

As a Central Maine Power employee, I appreciate the kind words written about us by the author of a recent letter. We all do our best to be “courteous and helpful to a fault.” It’s a source of pride not only for CMP employees but also for CMP itself. I would like to remind him, however, that the standard offer is set by the Public Utilities Commission, which is a state-run entity, so, by having a state-run power it wouldn’t be any different in regards to the cost of electricity.

I disagree with the author’s assessment of Pine Tree Power. Employees are concerned because we see Pine Tree Power as a government takeover of CMP and Versant Power that will lead to politicians deciding our future and the future of our electric grid. That’s why it’s already causing a lot of uncertainty.

