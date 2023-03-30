As a Central Maine Power employee, I appreciate the kind words written about us by the author of a recent letter. We all do our best to be “courteous and helpful to a fault.” It’s a source of pride not only for CMP employees but also for CMP itself. I would like to remind him, however, that the standard offer is set by the Public Utilities Commission, which is a state-run entity, so, by having a state-run power it wouldn’t be any different in regards to the cost of electricity.
I disagree with the author’s assessment of Pine Tree Power. Employees are concerned because we see Pine Tree Power as a government takeover of CMP and Versant Power that will lead to politicians deciding our future and the future of our electric grid. That’s why it’s already causing a lot of uncertainty.
One very important point about Pine Tree Power the author fails to mention is the cost of buying out CMP and Versant — it’s more than $10 billion. That’s how much the state will need to borrow in order to pay for the wires and poles we take care of every day. It’s a huge debt that will fall directly onto all of us as taxpayers, we’ll all be responsible for it.
What the author calls “good news” for CMP employees is certainly lost on me. Pine Tree Power calls for hiring a new third-party operator who will be required to hire CMP’s current employees. I’m sure most people would agree — and certainly anyone who’s been through something similar — a change of employers is a really big deal. Even if you get to theoretically do the same job. As much as everyone says nothing will change, we all know it always does — and usually to the detriment of employees. Additionally, CMP’s willingness to secure the proper assets when it comes to storm response shouldn’t be overlooked. I don’t believe the state will do the same thing.
It’s estimated the third-party operator will be paid over $80 million a year to do the exact same thing all of us at CMP and Versant are doing now with the exact same wires and poles. There’s also a very good chance the third party operator will be investor-owned, just like CMP and Versant. But we have employees with years of knowledge to help get customers back on quickly. We might lose that if the state brings in a third-party contractor to run the grid.
Take it from those of us who work for CMP — Pine Tree Power is a bad idea. It’s expensive, it’s political and it’s filled with uncertainty. We hope you’ll join us in opposing Pine Tree Power’s government takeover this November.