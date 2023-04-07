Commentary

The opinion piece, "A little perspective on retail marijuana stores" (3/31) was misleading, contained factual errors or distortions, and quite unfortunately relied on vitriolic rhetoric to make the case for having retail marijuana shops in Camden.

Despite the paper's own editorial call to "stay calm, [and] debate cannabis" and to speak in "calm, civic tones" just one week prior, the author hurled a series of insults on the town's residents who have voiced concerns about the proposal, labeling their arguments as "preposterous Nancy Reagan-era hyperbole," "Reefer Madness", and as being out-of-touch with the 21st century.