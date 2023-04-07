The opinion piece, "A little perspective on retail marijuana stores" (3/31) was misleading, contained factual errors or distortions, and quite unfortunately relied on vitriolic rhetoric to make the case for having retail marijuana shops in Camden.
Despite the paper's own editorial call to "stay calm, [and] debate cannabis" and to speak in "calm, civic tones" just one week prior, the author hurled a series of insults on the town's residents who have voiced concerns about the proposal, labeling their arguments as "preposterous Nancy Reagan-era hyperbole," "Reefer Madness", and as being out-of-touch with the 21st century.
While using insults to discredit the opposition speaks volumes in and of itself, it's important to point out that the people he attacked and said "should be ignored" are also your "friends and neighbors" (a term the author has used repeatedly to justify bringing these stores to Camden). They include award-winning authors, nonprofit leaders, clergy, teachers, substance abuse counselors, military veterans, and hundreds of other reputable and kind members of our community.
The second thing I want to address is the author's argument that marijuana stores will not damage or have an impact on Camden's character, as in the opinion piece and in public hearings, the author has repeatedly made misleading, factually incorrect, and contradictory arguments in this regard.
His primary argument relies on the fact that Camden residents voted in favor of legalization in 2016 and then for professional cultivation facilities in 2019. Therefore, as his logic would have it, the town must be pro-dispensaries as well.
The argument is misleading in that it conflates three entirely separate matters: legalization (allowing adults to use cannabis), cultivation facilities (discreet manufacturing facilities), and marijuana retail shops, which are out in the open storefronts.
Only one of these things can affect a town's physical character: storefronts. And anyone from Camden who would like to see how they do can drive 15 minutes south on route one to view the giant "CANNABIS" sign displayed outside of "Highbrow" when entering Rockland.
Furthermore, the argument is factually incorrect when it comes to saying that Camden voted "solidly in favor of recreational marijuana" in 2016. In that vote — which took place more than six years ago — the margin was a little over 300 votes out of 3300 that were cast (so about 10%, which is narrowly in favor, not solidly). Camden residents should also keep in mind that the statewide measure passed by less than 1 percent, which prompted a recount. The vote to approve cultivation facilities in Camden took place in an off-year (2019), and voter participation was about 30%.
Lastly, the argument is contradictory. The author states that opponents of dispensaries in Camden have been painting a "dystopian" picture of the future, while all along he in fact has been painting a dystopian picture of the present, which is odd as Camden consistently is described as one of the prettiest villages in all of Maine, and currently ranks 5th on the list of towns and cities with the highest property values in the state, and number 1 of 30 when it comes to its five-year increase of more than 88%.
The author argues that our apparently barren sidewalks "could use more" of the year-round, seven days a week foot traffic that cannabis stores will bring with them. Of course, that implies that there will, in fact, be an alteration to the character of our town. We will, without a doubt, have year-round traffic to cannabis dispensaries. The question for voters in June will be whether that is what we really want.