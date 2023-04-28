As a mom, I worry about the skyrocketing use of e-cigarettes. Demand for these products among high school students increased 1,000% between 2019 and 2020, and with more than 15,000 flavors they are clearly designed to hook kids. Vapes aren’t the only flavored tobacco products on the market that are designed to hook our kids — or “replacement smokers” (lung.org/research/sotc/by-the-numbers/10-bad-things-to-entice-kids), as named by the tobacco industry. There are also Dr. Pepper-flavored pouches, Fruit Medley nicotine gum, Rock Roady-flavored cigars, and more — but e-cigarettes remain the most commonly used flavored tobacco product type reported in 2021.
I also worry about e-cigarettes as an environmental advocate. Last December, a new article was published (thebureauinvestigates.com/stories/2022-12-15/lithium-being-trashed-by-the-tonne-as-disposable-vapes-flood-us-market) about the problem posed by the volume of e-cigarettes being thrown away, all of which contain lithium-ion batteries. According to the article, “Five disposable vapes are being thrown away every second by young people in the U.S. despite the devices containing reusable lithium-ion batteries…. Lithium is an in-demand metal because of its use in rechargeable batteries that power everything from mobile phones to electric cars. But producing it is a complex process that typically generates high carbon emissions.”
These products aren’t recyclable; e-cigarettes are considered hazardous waste, and e-liquids/e-juices with nicotine are also hazardous waste since nicotine is an acute hazardous waste. Unlike other electronics, e-cigarette manufacturers do not provide consumers with clear instructions on how to properly handle e-cigarette waste once the device or its accessories reaches the “end of life.” They leave the onus of figuring out how to safely dispose of e-cigarettes to the consumer, which is how they end up in all sorts of places. Indeed, these devices introduce plastic, nicotine salts, heavy metals, lead, mercury, and flammable lithium-ion batteries into waterways, soil, and to wildlife. They eventually break down into microplastics and flow into storm drains, polluting our waterways and wildlife.
Luckily, the Maine Legislature is facing the public health and environmental hazards of e-cigarettes head on, with LD 1215, a proposal from Senator Jill Duson to end the sale and marketing of all flavored tobacco products in Maine. These products are proven to appeal to children and lead to nicotine addiction, disordered brain development, tobacco-related illness, and too often, early death. With 95% of smokers starting before the age of 21, tobacco use is an adult problem caused by a child’s decision. The tobacco industry wrote the playbook for all industries that rely on predatory and damaging practices that harm human, environmental, and ecological health, and which have devastated and caused premature death and reduced quality of life to people and communities in Maine and across the country. LD 1215 confronts the tobacco industry for putting profits before people and the environment and calls out their widely adopted playbook of misinformation, denial, and regulatory delay.
The tobacco industry’s products hurt Maine people and places. Ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products will lessen the damage to Maine’s people, economy, environment, and way of life.
Kathleen Meil is Senior Director of Policy and Partnerships for Maine Conservation Voters, where leads state and federal climate action work and facilitates Maine's Environmental Priorities Coalition. She lives in Camden.