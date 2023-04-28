Commentary

As a mom, I worry about the skyrocketing use of e-cigarettes. Demand for these products among high school students increased 1,000% between 2019 and 2020, and with more than 15,000 flavors they are clearly designed to hook kids. Vapes aren’t the only flavored tobacco products on the market that are designed to hook our kids — or “replacement smokers” (lung.org/research/sotc/by-the-numbers/10-bad-things-to-entice-kids), as named by the tobacco industry. There are also Dr. Pepper-flavored pouches, Fruit Medley nicotine gum, Rock Roady-flavored cigars, and more — but e-cigarettes remain the most commonly used flavored tobacco product type reported in 2021.

I also worry about e-cigarettes as an environmental advocate. Last December, a new article was published (thebureauinvestigates.com/stories/2022-12-15/lithium-being-trashed-by-the-tonne-as-disposable-vapes-flood-us-market) about the problem posed by the volume of e-cigarettes being thrown away, all of which contain lithium-ion batteries. According to the article, “Five disposable vapes are being thrown away every second by young people in the U.S. despite the devices containing reusable lithium-ion batteries…. Lithium is an in-demand metal because of its use in rechargeable batteries that power everything from mobile phones to electric cars. But producing it is a complex process that typically generates high carbon emissions.”

