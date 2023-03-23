Commentary

Canadian company Exiro Minerals recently acquired the right to explore property in a residential area of Warren for heavy metals and, after acquiring those rights, met last month with the select boards of Union and Warren to promote itself, identify a 30-square mile area for further exploration and attempt to assuage residents of their vociferous concerns about mining where they live.

Shastri Ramnath, CEO of Exiro, stated in the Union meeting that Exiro is “interested in a much bigger area” than the property along Crawford Pond where they have already acquired exploration rights.

