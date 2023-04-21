We’re living through a tumultuous year in American politics.
We are just now getting back to the new normal after our 2020 elections were rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The repercussions of an unprecedented insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 are still playing out. Our legislative bodies reflect serious divisions in the body politic which remain potent and evident right here in Maine. New threats to the democratic process seem to emerge every day through mis- and disinformation.
There is nothing more timely than Democracy Maine’s new report, State of Maine Democracy, which assesses the health of Maine’s government and democracy. This is the third edition of the report, with the first edition released in April 2020, just after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report offers a broad and objective perspective on Maine’s democracy in several selected areas: an analysis of our representative government, the effect of poverty and housing on voter turnout, voting rights and barriers to voting, election methods, conduct of elections, money in politics, newspapers and media access, digital equity and more.
In each chapter, key indicators study whether certain trends in Maine are positive or negative. Where possible, the report compares Maine with other states to provide a larger context.
“Overall, we find that Maine ranks high as a democratically governed state, and we should be justifiably proud of our record. We often say that Maine paves the way for voting rights and democracy. But there are still some areas that bear watching or where we need to improve.” said Anna Kellar, executive director for Democracy Maine.
Included in the report is a section on print media in Maine. State-wide, Maine has seen a marked decline in the number of local newspapers and the size of the readership for print newspapers over the past several years. This has inevitably diminished coverage of local news and made it difficult to support in-depth watchdog journalism. On the upside, there are signs that nonprofit newspapers with online sites may be gaining strength; The Harpswell Anchor is one example. Maine has also thus far not experienced the takeover of newspapers and broadcast media by outside investment groups that is occurring in many other states, but this national trend bears watching.
Over half of the 3,143 U.S. counties are news deserts — counties with zero or one local newspaper. Five counties in Maine can be classified as news deserts: Somerset (0); Franklin (1); Piscataquis (1); Waldo (1) and Sagadahoc (1), with a combined population of 175,000 people.
In the previous edition of the report from 2021, we discussed a broader trend in the loss of local news over the past 15 years. Now, a few years later, we show how this trend continues and raises serious concerns.
According to researchers from the UNC Center for Media Law and Policy, “Local news outlets play an important role in informing community members about local government, elections, and other civic events. They also help to shape community views around common values and beliefs, creating a sense of shared purpose that can be a powerful uniting force within a town or county.
“Without a source for local news, community members get most of their news from social media, leaving them vulnerable to mis- and disinformation and exacerbating political polarization.”
This report examines and assesses the state of democracy in Maine using publicly-available data, published reports and research conducted by Democracy Maine.
The League of Women Voters of Maine (LWVME), Maine Citizens for Clean Elections (MCCE), and Maine Students Vote (MSV), in collaboration as Democracy Maine, work together to make government more equitable, inclusive, and accessible by improving elections, protecting and engaging voters and reducing the influence of private money in politics.