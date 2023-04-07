I buckle my seat belt. I usually wear a PFD when I sail alone. When I ski I fasten a helmet to my head. I do the same when I ride my bike. I taught my children to do the same — and to look before they crossed the street, to eat healthily, brush their teeth. These are safety habits. Some are protection habits — to avoid rotting teeth, feeble immune systems.
I grew up in the wealthiest nation on the planet, in a culture where we moved the needle toward regulated safety: child seats are required by law; car manufacturers meet minimum standards for many things from the quality of the metal to emissions.
Many folks spend their lives in pursuit of safety, guided by a desire for safe neighborhoods, financial security, safe roads, and safe schools. You’d be hard pressed to argue against much of it. Who wants to turn on the tap and fill a glass with lead-laced water? We adjust the temperature in our fridges to keep food cold enough to prevent spoilage that can make us sick. We’re foolish to drive or ride in an uninspected car.
If we’re so filled with safety concerns why is it that we have spent the last 50 years ignoring the biggest threat to our safety? We could use the best fluoride toothpaste and do our yearly mammograms and that won’t protect us.
Turns out that our safety has been in the hands of a group of wealthy men focused on their own financial gains. The executives in the U.S. fossil-fuel industry knew in 1977 that global warming would change the earth’s temperature. Instead of a concern for planetary safety and the health of our species, the reaction was one of misinformation, obfuscation, status quo, and sheer greed.
And even as the dire state of warming has become evident, they continue. We continue. We have burned more fossil fuel on this planet each year since 2018 than in any other previous years. We keep increasing the emissions of the very material that is warming us. In this country alone there are already 3 million climate refugees, people like you and me who have been forced out of their homes by fires, floods, tornadoes or other climate-related events.
A culture of safety? Not.
We have been fooled. It’s like being at sea, focused on an afternoon squall while a hurricane is bearing down a day away. Someone on board knew the barometer was dropping, but they hid that from you. Instead they kept you looking at the squall line and thunderheads.
So now what to do aboard our one earth ship? First, take those crew — the fossil-fuel industry leaders and all the banks that fund them — away from the helm. Throw them in the brig if you have to. Ignore their pleas for your attention, that they’ll do better this time, that in a few more years they’ll have the answer.
The vessel we live on is in peril. We have seven and a half years to make an immediate course change out of this climate crisis. We need to take our safety back into our own hands. We need to stop burning things for power. We need to follow the clues of nature. How does a tree grow to great size, year after year? Using the sun. If we are wise, and work with nature, we can and will turn this planet — our only planet, despite rich men’s tinkerings with space travel — to a more sustainable, joyous, cooler place.
Molly Mulhern lives in Camden, and is a member of Third Act Maine, a climate education and activist group founded by Bill McKibben. For more information on ways to counteract climate change, read their newsletter at thirdactmaine.substack.com or email thirdactmaine@gmail.com.