Commentary

I buckle my seat belt. I usually wear a PFD when I sail alone. When I ski I fasten a helmet to my head. I do the same when I ride my bike. I taught my children to do the same — and to look before they crossed the street, to eat healthily, brush their teeth. These are safety habits. Some are protection habits — to avoid rotting teeth, feeble immune systems.

I grew up in the wealthiest nation on the planet, in a culture where we moved the needle toward regulated safety: child seats are required by law; car manufacturers meet minimum standards for many things from the quality of the metal to emissions.

