[Editor’s note: Tina Riley, in response to a recent interview with a representative of “Our Power,” on the proposal to replace CMP and Versant with a consumer-owned utility, wrote her own answers to the questions asked in that interview.
Riley, who lives in Jay, served on the Energy Committee while serving in the 128th and 129th Legislatures and worked on earlier iterations of the new power proposal.]
Q: What do you say to the arguments that this will put us in debt to pay for it to the tune of $13-plus billion?
I don’t put a lot of faith in that figure. We know that Maine’s grid is valued at several billion right now and that the utilities are increasing their investment in response to calls for improved reliability, so that value is increasing. We also know that we’ll be voting in November 2023 and if the referendum passes, it will be the beginning of years of court battles. The cost of that fight will be paid by ratepayers, per the wording in the referendum petition language.
If Pine Tree Power wins that court battle, the court will determine the actual purchase price. It may be 1.3 times the book value of the grid, or twice as much, but likely somewhere in that range. We can’t know. But whatever the court decides, ratepayers will pay for it.
The rate we will pay to purchase the utilities is unknown because it will be set by the market, but it will be in the tier above Maine’s general obligation bonds which are currently between one and five percent.
The return on equity for Maine’s electric utilities isn’t anywhere near the 14% that the PTP representative mentioned, and there is often a remarkable difference between the utilities’ allowed and actual rates of return. Versant, for instance, has had an allowable rate of return of about 9.3% over the past several years and an actual return of just under 6%. The finance cost to purchase the utilities is not going to be a great deal less than that.
Right now, electric rates are based on the book value of the grid. Under the PTP model, we will be paying interest on the entire purchase price. This is akin to refinancing your mortgage and rolling in the cost of building a garage; even if the finance rate is lower, the actual payment amount may not be.
We will also see some additional costs that we’re not currently paying:
- Under the current model, utilities do not make a profit from operations and maintenance (O&M). Under the PTP model, we will pay a contractor a fee to carry out the O&M work. Long Island Power Authority is the closest model, with half-again as many customers but half the infrastructure as PTP would have. A nonpartisan analyst pegged the cost at about the same as LIPA. at $80M. PTP is projecting that the O&M contractor would get a fee of $15M, less than 20% of that paid by LIPA for their O&M contractor. Those projected savings are highly unlikely to materialize.
- A “me too” clause for the two utilities’ union workers and the 14% bonuses they will get over the first two years will add millions more.
The PTP analyst projected additional savings by claiming that Maine will be able to charge the New England transmission pool a higher rate based on paying income taxes that it wouldn’t actually pay. While that whole area is horribly complicated, the basic fact is that the rest of New England is not going to allow PTP to charge them for costs that PTP doesn’t actually pay. So another big chunk of the projected savings goes up in smoke.
For all these reasons and more, I suspect we’ll see a rate increase if this referendum passes, not a reduction as the proponents insist.
Q: What difference will it make to have it be consumer-owned if a private company still has to be contracted to do the work?
It is unclear what the difference will be. The existing COUs in Maine are nothing like the entity we’re contemplating, as they, altogether, serve less than 4% of Maine ratepayers whereas PTP would serve over 96%. Many of those little COUs are run like town departments, but PTP would be more similar to the Long Island Power Authority or PREPA in Puerto Rico. Neither of those examples really bodes well for Maine in terms of cost or consumer satisfaction.
Q: The idea has been put forth that this gives Mainers a say in the running of our utility... we have school boards and votes on school budgets, but those costs keep going up due to union contracts that can’t be changed. How will Pine Tree Power be different?
Mainers already have a say in how their utilities are run. The public outcry in recent years has led to the Legislature passing tougher oversight laws and the PUC has followed through with meaningful enforcement. Ratepayers have shown up at Energy Committee hearings and written letters, and their voices have been heard. We are moving in the right direction using the tools we already have.
PTP would be run by a board of seven elected members and the six additional members they appoint. Your voice would be limited to voting for your representative to the board every six years, with no mechanism for recall. This format leaves me very worried about cronyism, as the requirements for expertise or experience are vague. The board will need to hire experts to arrange financing and the contract for O&M, as well as a management team to oversee the work of the contractor, and those hirelings will have a great deal of influence over the board’s decisions. There is no mechanism for greater public involvement than we already have.
Utility management is a complicated and technical enterprise. It cannot be run as a populist entity; the operational, financial, and legal pressures do more to shape its operation than public opinion can.
We are contemplating turning oversight of the grid over to a board of non-experts, expecting that the very optimistic projections of the proponents will somehow materialize. What do we do when those projections turn out to have been based on poor assumptions and faulty analyses? There will be no shareholders to hold responsible as we do now; it will all be on ratepayers. I’d rather we keep pressuring the PUC to keep the utilities in check and working on our climate change response. We have too much to do to chase this distraction.