Camden’s Select Board recently approved our June ballot, including an ordinance change to allow two adult-use marijuana stores. The ballot will actually have two marijuana questions. The first will be on whether to allow these stores at a distance of 500 feet away from schools and our library, like many Maine towns. This would leave a couple of options on Bayview Street. The second question will be if those two stores should only be allowed 1,000 feet away from schools and the library, which would prohibit stores in the downtown area.
Vote yes on both.
I proposed this change to Camden’s ordinance because I am one of the owners of Botany, a high-end, locally owned, boutique marijuana company with our first store in Rockland and a grow facility in Hope. Botany will try to open a store in Camden if this ordinance passes, but we have no guarantee that we will get one of the two licenses.
A small group of our neighbors vehemently oppose this ordinance change. That’s fine.
Unfortunately, that small group has decided to attack me personally — while appointing themselves guardians of Camden’s “character.” That is a poor showing of character indeed, and not in the tradition of our town.
The most recent example is a strange little video from this group.
The video quotes me telling the select board that Botany is a local company. “FALSE!” the video then screams in all-caps on-screen text. “BOTANY IS A MULTI-STATE VENTURE SOLELY FOR PROFIT AT THE EXPENSE OF CAMDEN’S UNIQUE AND TREASURED CHARACTER.”
That is, well, false. Botany has five founders: Two of us, including me, live in Camden, one lives in Rockland, and two in Hope. Four out of five of us are CHRHS parents. We started the business, we run it, and we make all the decisions.
It is true that in order to start Botany we did what entrepreneurs call a “friends and family” fundraising round. We took small investments from friends and family to help us get the business off the ground, and a few of those investors do live outside Maine.
But just to be crystal clear, the five founders who live here in Midcoast Maine run Botany. I would have been happy to explain this if anybody had bothered to ask. But no one did.
It is ironic that this small group has appointed itself as the defenders of Camden’s character, given their tactics of fear and intimidation. They have tried to scare us into thinking that two marijuana stores will result in a dystopian spiral, suddenly transforming our town into New York or Los Angeles. They say that two marijuana stores in Camden would somehow place our children — including my own children — at great risk, though it is unclear exactly how they would be at risk. Teenagers who purchase marijuana do so through the illegal black market. Legalization puts the black market out of business. Ask Al Capone.
This pearl-clutching is almost surreal, as if these folks had never wandered outside Camden’s town limits. After all, more than 60 Maine towns have already invited marijuana retail stores into their communities, including Rockland. Where is the dystopian carnage?
“The marijuana stores in Rockland have not led to an increase in violent crime in Rockland, or any other kind of crime for that matter. I cannot even think of any issues that we have had because of these stores.”
- Rockland Deputy Chief of Police Alex Gaylor
These lies and attacks hurt. I’ve lived in downtown Camden for over a decade and I’m raising my own kids here. The majority of Botany owners and employees have lived here their entire lives.
I’m far from perfect, but I strive every day to be an honest, compassionate, respectful member of our community. I hope that those opposed to this ordinance change will do the same.
Luckily, no small group of individuals gets to dictate the character of our community. We build the character of our community together in the way we live and work here, the way we treat our fellow neighbors, and in our democratic processes. Vote yes on articles 3 and 4 on June 13.