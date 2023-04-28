Commentary

Camden’s Select Board recently approved our June ballot, including an ordinance change to allow two adult-use marijuana stores. The ballot will actually have two marijuana questions. The first will be on whether to allow these stores at a distance of 500 feet away from schools and our library, like many Maine towns. This would leave a couple of options on Bayview Street. The second question will be if those two stores should only be allowed 1,000 feet away from schools and the library, which would prohibit stores in the downtown area.

Vote yes on both.

