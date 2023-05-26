You may not remember, but back in December the Camden Herald offered readers "A look back at 2022" summarizing significant events that occurred in Camden during the year. Odd as it may seem, apart from noting that voters last June "approved changes to town meeting process," the article made no reference to what has to be the most profound change to occur in our town's governance in over 200 years. But now, with 2023's Election Day not far off, wouldn't it be a good idea for Camden's voters to look back at what legislative powers they might unwittingly have relinquished back on June 14, nearly a year ago?
On that day, our then-four Select Board members, McKellar, Falciani, Romana, and Ratner pulled off a major coup, having successfully convinced a majority of Camden's voters to authorize a far-reaching change to our Town Charter. During the summer of 2021, Camden's Charter Commission (following several years' work evaluating possible charter updates), had strongly recommended Camden retain our traditional town meeting governance structure. However, our four Select Board members had something else in mind, and we soon began hearing criticism of our traditional, directly democratic town meeting governance — primarily, that voters had way too much power (and by inference, the Select Board, too little). Select Board Assistant Chairperson McKellar was at the forefront of this campaign, and by far the most outspoken — both in her frequent opinion pieces in The Camden Herald and at public meetings.